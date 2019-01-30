• Rod Fisher, general manager of General Beer Northwest in Chippewa Falls, Wis., said that with the onset of sub-zero winter weather, he's worried that beer will freeze in the trucks, prompting the company to delay or limit deliveries in parts of its 14-county area until temperatures rise.

• Antonia Bundy, a 911 dispatcher in Lafayette, Ind., who said she got a call from a boy who said he had "a bad day at school" and "tons of homework," realized he was having trouble with fractions and helped the child solve the equation: three-fourths plus one-fourth equals one.

• Jay Roman, owner of the Cafe du Monde beignet and coffee shops in New Orleans, said the cafe is using a food truck to establish a presence at the Casino Building in City Park while it renovates space in the building to make it look like the cafe's main location in the French Quarter.

• Lawrence Crosby of Evanston, Ill., will receive a $1.25 million settlement from the city in a lawsuit he filed after police, responding to a report that someone was stealing a car, tackled him and arrested him for car theft, ignoring his statements that he owned the vehicle.

• Brandon Hatfield, 23, of Green Cove Springs, Fla., convicted of trespassing and criminal mischief, was sentenced to a year in jail for jumping into the crocodile enclosure at a St. Augustine zoo where he was bitten on the leg.

• J.D. Spencer, a police sergeant in DeKalb County, Ga., said a customer at a Family Dollar store near Lithonia fatally shot a man who pulled out a gun and demanded cash from two employees.

• Rachel Maddox, 34, and Rodney Pierce, 27, who flagged down a prison van to get help with their car, were arrested on charges of trying to sneak contraband, including a pistol, cellphones and tobacco, into the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman.

• Corina D'Andrea, 49, of Pinson, Ala., accused of attacking her 18-year-old daughter with a machete, nearly severing the teen's hand, during an argument over money, faces domestic violence and attempted murder charges.

• Joshua Fleetwood, an inmate who works in the animal shelter at the Dixon Correctional Institute in Jackson, La., said 10 dogs taken from a South Korean breeding operation where they were being raised as food arrived at the shelter in good condition but are wary of humans.

A Section on 01/30/2019