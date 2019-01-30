Sections
In the news

Today at 3:13 a.m. | Updated January 30, 2019 at 3:13 a.m.

Rod Fisher, general manager of General Beer Northwest in Chippewa Falls, Wis., said that with the onset of sub-zero winter weather, he's worried that beer will freeze in the trucks, prompting the company to delay or limit deliveries in parts of its 14-county area until temperatures rise.

Antonia Bundy, a 911 dispatcher in Lafayette, Ind., who said she got a call from a boy who said he had "a bad day at school" and "tons of homework," realized he was having trouble with fractions and helped the child solve the equation: three-fourths plus one-fourth equals one.

Jay Roman, owner of the Cafe du Monde beignet and coffee shops in New Orleans, said the cafe is using a food truck to establish a presence at the Casino Building in City Park while it renovates space in the building to make it look like the cafe's main location in the French Quarter.

Lawrence Crosby of Evanston, Ill., will receive a $1.25 million settlement from the city in a lawsuit he filed after police, responding to a report that someone was stealing a car, tackled him and arrested him for car theft, ignoring his statements that he owned the vehicle.

Brandon Hatfield, 23, of Green Cove Springs, Fla., convicted of trespassing and criminal mischief, was sentenced to a year in jail for jumping into the crocodile enclosure at a St. Augustine zoo where he was bitten on the leg.

J.D. Spencer, a police sergeant in DeKalb County, Ga., said a customer at a Family Dollar store near Lithonia fatally shot a man who pulled out a gun and demanded cash from two employees.

Rachel Maddox, 34, and Rodney Pierce, 27, who flagged down a prison van to get help with their car, were arrested on charges of trying to sneak contraband, including a pistol, cellphones and tobacco, into the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman.

Corina D'Andrea, 49, of Pinson, Ala., accused of attacking her 18-year-old daughter with a machete, nearly severing the teen's hand, during an argument over money, faces domestic violence and attempted murder charges.

Joshua Fleetwood, an inmate who works in the animal shelter at the Dixon Correctional Institute in Jackson, La., said 10 dogs taken from a South Korean breeding operation where they were being raised as food arrived at the shelter in good condition but are wary of humans.

A Section on 01/30/2019

Print Headline: In the news

