Judge in LR lifts stay on civil cases

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:42 a.m. 0comments

On Tuesday in Little Rock, Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Miller issued an administrative order lifting a stay of all civil cases in the Eastern District of Arkansas in which government attorneys are involved.

Miller said U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland had informed the court that Congress has appropriated funds, allowing its Civil Division employees to resume their duties.

Miller had issued an order Dec. 28 staying all civil cases involving government attorneys, at Hiland's request, until Congress appropriated money to fund the U.S. attorney's office.

Miller denied the government's request for a 35-day extension on all pending civil motions and cases, saying the U.S. attorney's office should instead make individual requests for extensions to whichever judge is presiding over each affected case.

Metro on 01/30/2019

Print Headline: Judge in LR lifts stay on civil cases

