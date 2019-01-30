Little Rock to end deal with Lime scooters as leaders cite safety concerns

Little Rock city leaders are planning to end the city's relationship with scooter company Lime, citing "disappointment" with the company's handling of rider safety since the dockless devices arrived less than a month ago, according to a letter obtained by the Democrat-Gazette on Wednesday.

The letter sent to the CEO of Neutron Holdings, Inc., which operates Lime scooters, said the city plans to end its agreement with the company on May 15, 2019, and "forego the pursuit of a superseding contract". The scooters were introduced as part of a six-month trial arranged by previous Mayor Mark Stodola.

The company, which operates in a number of cities around the country, dropped off dozens of scooters around downtown Little Rock on Jan. 14.

In Little Rock, it's drawn several complaints from residents, including concerns about underage riders and others who said "safety provisions are largely lacking," the letter said.

"The City has been disappointed in Lime's lack of attention to the safety of its riders and pedestrians," read the letter, which was signed by Mayor Frank Scott Jr., city board members and other city officials.

The company did not immediately return a message seeking comment.