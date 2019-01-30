Sections
Little Rock to end deal with Lime scooters as leaders cite safety concerns

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 12:27 p.m. 7comments
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — Kimberly Rivera (right) and Cristal Martinez rent scooters in the Little Rock River Market District on Jan. 22, 2019. Little Rock began a six-month pilot program with scooter company Lime earlier this month. - Photo by Staton Breidenthal

Little Rock city leaders are planning to end the city's relationship with scooter company Lime, citing "disappointment" with the company's handling of rider safety since the dockless devices arrived less than a month ago, according to a letter obtained by the Democrat-Gazette on Wednesday.

The letter sent to the CEO of Neutron Holdings, Inc., which operates Lime scooters, said the city plans to end its agreement with the company on May 15, 2019, and "forego the pursuit of a superseding contract". The scooters were introduced as part of a six-month trial arranged by previous Mayor Mark Stodola.

The company, which operates in a number of cities around the country, dropped off dozens of scooters around downtown Little Rock on Jan. 14.

In Little Rock, it's drawn several complaints from residents, including concerns about underage riders and others who said "safety provisions are largely lacking," the letter said.

"The City has been disappointed in Lime's lack of attention to the safety of its riders and pedestrians," read the letter, which was signed by Mayor Frank Scott Jr., city board members and other city officials.

The company did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Comments

  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    January 30, 2019 at 12:39 p.m.

    well the immigrants will use the government money hahaha fools
  • BEARTRAP919
    January 30, 2019 at 12:44 p.m.

    The Scooter Company expected the people using the scooters to have some common sense and now it is found out that there is very little common sense available, This is such an ignorant decision by the city, this would be a great thing for everyone, IF YOU DO NOT HAVE ENOUGH SENSE TO OPERATE A SCOOTER, THEN STAY THE HELL AWAY FROM THEM AND ALSO SMALL ANIMALS AND CHILDREN. ONLY IN STATES SUCH AS ARKANSAS
  • ObieOne
    January 30, 2019 at 12:53 p.m.

    So brilliant City Leaders blame the Company” rather than “irresponsible people” for safety concerns. Wow. What’s next?...blaming Phillip Morris Co for filthy cigarette butts on the curbs, General Motors because idiots run though red lights, blame Anheuser-Busch for drunks running in to parked cars? Why not punish the offenders since parents no longer raise kids.
  • GOHOGS19
    January 30, 2019 at 12:57 p.m.

    this is why we can't have nice things. silly decision.
  • rp1984
    January 30, 2019 at 1:01 p.m.

    Wow, this city is definitely headed in the right direction. We have people that can't even ride simple scooters properly. Lime and Bird scooters are working in so many other cities--but it can't work in Little Rock, Arkansas!? The city officials need to focus their time and efforts on cutting the ridiculous crime in this city. Scooters should be on the far back-burner.
  • Drae
    January 30, 2019 at 1:05 p.m.

    Agree with all previous posts. How is the company supposed to control this? Our city can't even handle "scooters".
  • conservative
    January 30, 2019 at 1:12 p.m.

    ...well, I and friends from Ft. Worth recently visited Memphis for 10 days, and these things are "crawling" all over down town Memphis with no problems (we were staying in a condo east and just adjacent to Autozone park , a couple of blocks from the Peabody).
    .
    Our cities, both LR and NLR condone bicycles on the "damn big bridge" and other bike routes, et al. Yes, there are some arrogant peddlers but I don't think anyone has been killed by them yet.
    .
    What if someone simply wants to use a manually (foot) propelled scooter? These little electrically assisted things don't go any faster than someone can scoot along on a skate board. (Some of these "skates" are oblivious and a hazard to pedestrians, too.)

