May looks to salvage EU-exit deal

Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the House of Commons in London during Tuesday’s debate on Britain’s European Union exit proposal.

LONDON -- British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday won a few weeks to salvage a withdrawal deal but headed toward a clash with the European Union by promising to overhaul the divorce agreement she spent a year and a half negotiating with the bloc.

Trying to break the U.K.'s deadlock, May got Parliament's backing for a bid to change an Irish border guarantee in the withdrawal deal -- a provision May and the EU both approved, and which the bloc insists cannot be changed.

"It is now clear that there is a route that can secure a substantial and sustainable majority in this House for leaving the EU with a deal," she said, promising to "obtain legally binding changes to the Withdrawal Agreement" from the EU.

The EU immediately ruled that out, insisting in a statement that the current deal with the U.K. remained the "best and only way" to achieve an orderly withdrawal. French President Emmanuel Macron said the agreement -- 585 pages of legally binding text -- "is the best accord possible. It is not re-negotiable."

It was the latest chapter in a process that has grown increasingly uncertain since Parliament rejected May's divorce deal two weeks ago, leaving Britain lurching toward a cliff-edge "no-deal" departure from the bloc on March 29.

A series of House of Commons votes Tuesday on next steps submitted by both anti-EU and pro-EU legislators ended up sending starkly mixed signals, as lawmakers backed a call to renegotiate the deal, and also approved a rival motion ruling out a no-deal exit.

May had urged lawmakers to "send an emphatic message" to the EU, but their response is likely to leave the bloc even more confused about British aims.

May believes her agreement can still win Parliament's backing if it is changed to alleviate concerns about the Irish border measure, known as the backstop. The backstop would keep the U.K. in a customs union with the EU in order to remove the need for checks along the border between the U.K.'s Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland after Britain leaves the bloc.

The border is crucial to the divorce deal because it will be the only land frontier between the U.K. and the EU after Britain leaves the EU, and because the free flow of people and goods underpins both the local economy and Northern Ireland's peace process.

Opposition to the backstop by anti-EU lawmakers -- who fear it will trap Britain in regulatory lockstep with the EU -- helped sink May's deal on Jan. 15, when Parliament rejected it in a 432-202 vote.

On Tuesday, Parliament backed, in a 317-301 vote, a call for the border measure to be replaced by unspecified "alternative arrangements."

Leading anti-EU lawmakers praised the result. Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Parliament had sent a "clear, unambiguous" message that the backstop had to be removed.

"I hope that our friends in Brussels will listen and that they will make that change," he said.

But Green Party legislator Caroline Lucas, who wants a new referendum on Britain's EU membership, accused May of chasing "heated-up fantasies that have already been rejected by the EU."

May acknowledged that the EU had "limited appetite" for changing the deal. But she vowed to go to Brussels and seek "significant and legally binding change" to the backstop. May's office said that might include an end date to ensure it is temporary or an exit clause for Britain. Both those ideas have been repeatedly rejected by the EU.

"There can be no change to the backstop," said Ireland's European Affairs Minister, Helen McEntee. "It was negotiated over 18 months with the U.K. and by the U.K."

Lawmakers voted on seven proposals Tuesday, including the border change supported by May and several measures that sought to rule out a no-deal departure.

Business leaders say a no-deal exit would cause economic chaos by eliminating existing EU trade agreements and imposing tariffs, customs checks and other barriers between the U.K. and the EU, its main export market.

Most members of Parliament oppose leaving without a deal, but they rejected several proposals that tried to wrest control of the process from the government and give it to Parliament so lawmakers could stop Britain from crashing out of the EU without a deal. Some opposition Labor Party members sided with the government, worried about being seen as obstructing the exit.

Lawmakers approved, by a narrow 318-310 vote, a motion ruling out a no-deal departure but not saying how that should be achieved. The vote is not legally binding but has political force as an expression of the will of Parliament.

