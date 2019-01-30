McConnell urges security deal

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Tuesday of efforts to reach a border security deal: “I’m for whatever works that would prevent the level of dysfunction we’ve seen on full display here the last month and also doesn’t bring about a view on the president’s part that he needs to declare a national emergency.”

WASHINGTON -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday criticized both tactics that President Donald Trump has threatened to wield if congressional bargainers fail to craft a border-security deal he supports: triggering a fresh government shutdown or declaring a national emergency so he can divert federal funds into building a border wall.

"I'm for narrow or broader," McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters when asked to describe the breadth of a bipartisan border-security accord that he'd back. "I'm for whatever works that would prevent the level of dysfunction we've seen on full display here the last month and also doesn't bring about a view on the president's part that he needs to declare a national emergency."

Reporters had not specifically asked McConnell about a shutdown or a possible emergency declaration, but the lawmaker volunteered his opinions.

McConnell spoke three days after the end of a record 35-day partial federal shutdown, which Trump initiated after Democrats refused his demand for $5.7 billion to build segments of a Southwest border wall.

The president agreed Friday to reopen government for three weeks so negotiators can seek a border-security deal.

House-Senate bargainers from both parties plan their first negotiating session for today.

McConnell was one of many Republicans signaling a desire to lower the intensity level of the conflict.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told reporters Tuesday that any agreement does not need to include the word "wall."

"It could be 'barrier.' It doesn't have to be a wall," McCarthy told reporters.

Trump has retreated increasingly from "wall" as it became apparent that he lacked the votes in Congress to win taxpayer financing for the project, which he initially said would be financed by Mexico.

"They can name it 'Peaches,'" Trump said earlier this month. "I don't care what they name it. But we need money for that barrier."

McCarthy said "wall" and "barrier" mean the same thing to him and Trump.

"Inside the meetings we've had, he's said it could be a barrier, it could be a wall," said McCarthy. "Because what a barrier does, it's still the same thing. It's the 30-foot steel slat, that's a barrier."

Democrats have repeatedly said they would refuse to finance the wall, which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called "immoral." They've said they want to spend money on more border patrol agents and technology like scanning devices and drones.

"There are many kinds of walls, and so I think that we're going to try to find common ground," James Clyburn of South Carolina, the House's No. 3 Democrat.

Many members of both parties have opposed Trump declaring an emergency on the Mexican border. They say it would set a precedent for future presidents who might use the strategy to push their own agendas that stall in Congress. If he issued the declaration, it would trigger near-immediate lawsuits that might block the money anyway.

"There's no appetite for government shutdowns, and there's not much appetite for an emergency declaration. For a lot of reasons, our members are very wary of that," said No. 2 Senate GOP leader John Thune of South Dakota.

Separately, acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said Tuesday that the U.S. will be sending "several thousand" more American troops to the southern border to provide additional support to the Homeland Security Department.

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro, Matthew Daly and Lolita C. Baldor of The Associated Press.

A Section on 01/30/2019