Pedestrian struck in Northwest Arkansas hit-and-run dies weeks after crash, police say

A 23-year-old man who was critically injured in a hit-and-run in Benton County earlier this month died weeks after the crash, authorities said.

On Jan. 14, multiple people called police in reference to a man who was struck by a car and lying on the side of Arkansas 264 at Ferns Valley Loop in Springdale just before 7 a.m., court records show.

The man, who was identified as Jeen John of Springdale, was transported to Northwest Medical Center in critical condition and died Wednesday morning, police said.

Investigators identified Race Fuller, 28, as a suspect in the hit-and-run. Fuller turned himself in to authorities on Jan. 22, police said. He was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, a felony. Fuller's bail was set at $25,000, court documents show, though an online jail roster no longer lists Fuller as an inmate.

Prosecutors with Benton County did not immediately respond to questions about whether they would file additional charges against Fuller due to the hit-and-run victim's death.