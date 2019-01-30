Police ID man suspected of shooting parents, then himself at Little Rock home

Little Rock Police Department officers were investigating a shooting in the 3500 block of Dorset Drive Tuesday night. - Photo by Clara Turnage

Police on Wednesday identified the man suspected of fatally shooting his two parents and then himself at their Little Rock home the night before.

Authorities received a call shortly before 6:15 p.m. from a woman who said her brother, 35-year-old Harrison Cato, shot their parents, Bennie Cato, 58, and Ava Cato, 57, according to a news release from the Little Rock Police Department.

When authorities arrived at the home at 3501 Dorset Drive, they found Bennie and Ava Cato dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers also found Harrison Cato injured from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the release said.

Harrison Cato was taken to Baptist Hospital, where he later died.

The police report listed the 3501 Dorset Drive home as the residence for Harrison Cato and his parents.

According to police, the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

There have been nine homicides so far this year in Little Rock.