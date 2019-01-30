Police: No footage yet of alleged attack on 'Empire' actor

FILE - In this May 14, 2018 file photo, Jussie Smollett, a cast member in the TV series "Empire," attends the Fox Networks Group 2018 programming presentation afterparty in New York. Chicago police have opened a hate crime investigation after a man the department identified as a 36-year-old cast member of the television show “Empire” alleged he was physically attacked by men who shouted racial and homophobic slurs. Police wouldn’t release the actor’s name, but a statement from the Fox studio and network on which “Empire” airs identified him Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, as Jussie Smollett.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

CHICAGO — Chicago police say they've reviewed hundreds of hours of footage from downtown surveillance cameras but haven't found footage yet of the alleged attack on "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett.

The department said Wednesday in a news release that detectives reviewed footage from privately-owned cameras near where Smollett says he was attacked and will broaden their search by reviewing footage from traffic cameras and public bus cameras.

Smollett told police he was walking downtown near the Chicago River at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday when two masked men hurled racial and homophobic slurs at him, beat him, threw an "unknown substance" on him and put a rope around his neck.

The 36-year-old actor, who is black and gay and plays the gay character Jamal Lyon on the Fox television show, took himself to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment.

"Empire" is shot in Chicago and is currently in production.