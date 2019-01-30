State Medicaid division director moved to new job

About six months after being promoted to the job, the director of the Department of Human Services division responsible for the state Medicaid program has been moved to a lower-paying position that "better matches her skill set," the department announced Tuesday.

Tami Harlan, director of the Division of Medical Services, will become the Division of Aging, Adult, and Behavioral Health Services' assistant director over the Adult Protective Services unit, the department said in a news release.

Janet Mann, fiscal director for the Mississippi Department of Health, will take over as director of the Arkansas agency's Medical Services Division on Feb. 11.

"Tami's strengths are her legal background and Medicaid knowledge, both of which are important skills for the person over Adult Protective Services, a position that was recently vacated," state Medicaid Director Dawn Stehle, the department's deputy director for health, said in the release.

Mann was the Arkansas department's chief financial officer from November 2016 to November 2017.

Harlan, an attorney, had been deputy director of the Medical Services Division before taking over as director in July.

She had been paid an annual salary of $121,559. That will be reduced to $97,247 in her new post, department spokesman Amy Webb said in an email. Mann will be paid $117,000, Webb said.

Harlan will fill a position left open when Shannon Halijan went to a job at another state agency, Webb said.

