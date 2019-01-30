UNDER THE RADAR: Pulaski Academy's Jayden Kelley

Each Wednesday, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Pulaski Academy's Jayden Kelley.

Class: 2020

Position: Receiver

Size: 6-2, 195

GPA: 3.6

Stats: 131 rushes for 1,351 yards, 15 touchdowns, 29 catches for 400 yards, 2 touchdowns

College interest: Penn State, Virginia, Tulane, La.-Monroe

Coach Kevin Kelley:

"Jayden Kelley is an explosive playmaker that changes games. He had so many long plays last year and then began working on his receiving game and made some huge plays there too. He is a true football player that loves the game and coaches our players on the field too. He averaged almost 12 yards per carry on the way to almost 2,000 total yards. He is the best football player in Arkansas that not many know of."

Good teammate and leader:

"Jayden is an awesome kid that was brought up the right way. He is so selfless and just works and doesn’t ask for anything. He is extremely quiet,but when he does speak, it is always something that is helpful to a teammate or our team."