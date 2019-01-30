Wednesday recruiting tidbits: Arkansas targets set to visit

Arkansas is expected to host numerous prospects over the next month or so.

Junior receiver Caleb Medford, 6-3, 185, 4.5 of Henderson, Texas said he's planning to visit Fayetteville on March 9. He received an offer from the Hogs on Jan.21. He also has offers from Missouri and Louisiana Tech.

Junior offensive lineman Brady Ward, 6-7, 310 pounds, of St. Paul's Episcopal in Mobile, Ala., said offensive line coach Dustin Fry visited his school on Tuesday. He plans to visit Arkansas the second or third week of February.

He has offers from Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Florida, Tennessee, Oregon, North Carolina, Ole Miss and numerous others.

Junior tight end Brandon Frazier, 6-6, 240 pounds of McKinney North High School in Texas, plans to visit the Hogs on March 9. He has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, SMU and others. The upcoming trip will be his fourth to Fayetteville.

Junior defensive lineman Angelo Anderson, 6-3, 245 of John Curtis of New Orleans said he and his father are looking to visit Arkansas in a few weeks. The Hogs offered him last week. Tennessee and Colorado have also offered.

Sophomore athlete Cody Jackson, 6-1,175 of Richmond,(Texas) Foster said he plans to visit Fayetteville on March 9 after receiving an offer from the Hogs on Tuesday. He also has offers from Oklahoma, LSU, Baylor, TCU and others.

Freshman running back Isaiah Broadway, 5-11,185 of Hebron High School in Carrollton,Texas also plans to visit Arkansas on March 9. He received an offer from the Hogs on Friday. Baylor and Illinois State have also offered.

He was born in Little Rock and raised in Texas. He has several family members in Arkansas.

Cornerbacks coach Mark Smith will visit defensive back commitment Adonis Otey on Wednesday.

Otey, 6-0, 170 pounds of Blackman High School in Murfreesboro, Tenn., officially visited USC over the weekend.

Defensive coordinator John Chavis, safeties coach Ron Cooper and defensive ends coach Steve Caldwell visited linebacker target Lakia Henry on Tuesday.

Henry, 6-1, 225 pounds of Dodge City Community College in Kansas officially visited Ole Miss over the weekend and plans to visit Texas this weekend.

Ole Miss Coach Matt Luke visited Arkansas running back commitment A'Montae Spivey, 6-1, 207 of Phenix City (Ala.) Central on Tuesday. Arkansas Coach Chad Morris is expected to visit he and his family on Friday. He officially visited Oxford over the weekend.

Offensive line coach Dustin Fry is expected to visit the school of offensive line target Chad Lindberg on Wednesday.

Lindberg, 6-6, 305 pounds, of League City (Texas) Clear Creek, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas, Georgia, Texas A&M, TCU, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Colorado and others.

He visited the Hogs last year during the spring. ESPN rates him the No. 5 offensive tackle and No. 25 overall prospect in the nation for the 2020 class.