2 Arkansans get White House promotions

Arkansans Hogan Gidley (left) and Judd Deere (right) are getting White House promotions.

Two Arkansans are getting White House promotions, President Donald Trump announced Thursday.

Hogan Gidley will serve as deputy assistant to the president and principal deputy press secretary. He had previously served as special assistant to the president and deputy press secretary.

Judd Deere will serve as special assistant to the president and deputy press secretary. He previously was special assistant to the president and director of media affairs. Before that, Deere worked as director of state communications at the White House.

Gidley and Deere will both continue to work with another Arkansan — Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

