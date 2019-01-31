Arkansas commitment earns national honor

Pulaski Academy receiver John David White, an Arkansas preferred walk-on commitment, has been named the national Class 5A wide receiver of the year by the National Athletic Association of Private Schools on Thursday.

White, 5-11, 175, 4.50 seconds in the 40-yard dash, picked the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from UCA, Tennessee-Martin, Air Force and Ouachita Baptist as well as preferred walk-on offers from Kentucky and Arkansas State.

He caught 86 passes for 1,732 yards and a state-leading 30 touchdown passes in 2018. White finished 12th nationally in receiving yards, according to MaxPreps.

White's great-grandfather Harold “Greasy” Rees played football for the Razorbacks, his grandfather John Rees played receiver from 1968-70, his uncle John Aaron Rees played from 2005-2008, and his father, David, played golf at Arkansas in the early 1990s.