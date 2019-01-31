Arkansas Supreme Court

The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Jan. 30, 2019

CHIEF JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-17-1080. Ronald Allan Lewis v. State, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Hixson and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CV-18-354. Gary Phillips v. DeLage Landen Financial Services, from Mississippi County Circuit Court, Chickasawba District. Affirmed; motion to dismiss denied. Abramson and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-16-1134. Eric Lewis v. State, from Ouachita County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Glover and Vaught, JJ., agree.

CV-18-494. Marleny Reyes-Ramos v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, 10th Division. Affirmed. Glover and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-18-681. Alvin Keith Boykin v. State, from Ashley County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-18-154. William D. Schreckhise v. Janine A. Parry, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-18-283. Wilson S. Clark, By and Through His Attorney-In-Fact, Jason Clark v. Jimmy H. Eubanks and Marsha A. Eubanks, from Madison County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

CV-18-765. Lesley Bridges v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

E-18-260. Markitt Smith v. Director, Department of Workforce Services; and Baptist Medical Center, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Reversed and remanded. Virden and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE DAVID GLOVER

CV-18-423. Abdul Maalik Muhammad v. Danny Burl, Warden, Maximum Security Unit, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CR-18-728. Jermaine Bailey v. State, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden J., agrees. Klappenbach, J., concurs.

CV-18-452. Roy Tuccillo v. Adkins & Associates, Inc., from Pope County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CV-17-984. Vasile Stan d/b/a Renaissance Plaster & Design v. Jose Juan Vences, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fifth Division. Reversed and dismissed. Gladwin and Glover, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-18-436. Eric Carter v. State, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Affirmed; remanded to correct the sentencing order. Gruber, C.J., and Brown, J., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-18-44. Dameion Williams v. State, from Pope County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber, C.J., and Hixson, J., agree.

