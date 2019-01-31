Arkansas National Guard helicopter helps Border Patrol seize 136 pounds of pot, make arrests

LORDSBURG, N.M. — Authorities say an Arkansas National Guard helicopter deployed to the New Mexico desert to help secure the U.S.-Mexico border helped federal agents seize large sacks of marijuana and arrest four camouflage-clad men hiding in brush at night.

National Guard and Customs and Border Patrol officials said Thursday that the LUH-72 Lakota helicopter's crew used its night-vision equipment to first guide Border Patrol agents on ATVs to the hiding suspects and then located the nearly 136 pounds of marijuana in burlap sacks stashed nearby.

A Border Patrol agent had initially spotted the men walking along a road.

The incident occurred Tuesday night near Playas, New Mexico, which is about 120 miles west of El Paso, Texas, and about 39 miles north of the border.