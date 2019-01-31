Bridge near Ola falls as truck crosses

The Dale Bend Bridge near Ola collapsed late Wednesday as a truck attempted to cross it, a Yell County sheriff's office spokesman said.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was able to get out of the vehicle and was not injured, the spokesman said. The collapse was reported at 8:07 p.m. Wednesday.

In photos of the area, Dale Bend Road appears to be dirt or gravel, and the bridge consists of metal beams and wooden slats. A sign posted near the bridge says the weight limit is 6 tons. The average 18-wheeler weighs 40 tons.

In photos of the scene posted to the Galla Rock Volunteer Fire Department's Facebook page, the truck sits tipped sideways, and the center portion of the bridge is in the Petit Jean River.

The sheriff's office spokesman said firefighters were still at the scene late Wednesday.

Metro on 01/31/2019