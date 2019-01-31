Coupons and planning can save you money

Shopping takes time, but I do love to shop and I do love to save money, so I look for bargains. It still comes to a bit of a shock every time I see the cost of my groceries--especially when I go to a specialty grocery store. The price of all food has risen 26.8 percent over the past 10 years, outpacing the 21.9 percent inflation rate over the same period, but with planning, you can cut some costs. I cook almost every night I am home, and now I am home a lot more than I have been in the past. Cooking from scratch--no pre-packaged or pre-made items is actually more economical (and I think tastes better) but may not be as convenient. I know of several friends who have gone to the subscription services where they are mailed the ingredients for each dish--and that is also more expensive. But you need to assess time versus money.



In the past, I had limited time to shop, so when I had time I ran out and bought what I thought I needed. Often times what I bought didn't get used before it expired, or I stuck it in the freezer. Now that I am retired, I can plan ahead and get back to using coupons; I have time to be a bit more leisurely in my efforts. Every Sunday in the newspaper there are coupons that you can cut out. One tip is to only cut out things you actually use or maybe want to try.

Just because you have a coupon, doesn't mean you have to use it; I used to buy some new cereal for the kids, and they didn't like it and we threw it away. I also use the online coupons where you can load them to your shopper card,

and I read the weekly ads and watch for specials. If you are a frequent shopper, many stores are now mailing out customer coupons and they usually are for things you actually buy, which is even nicer. I won't lie and say coupons are easy to use--you have to plan. I check my coupons before I go to the store, checking expiration dates, and am now making a list. I am still old-school and making a paper list, but you can put it on your phone too. I then try to put the coupons in the order I will find them in the store, which can speed things up a bit.

I recently went to Target and with their specials -buy 2 or 3 items out of 10 possible ones per category, I was able to save $55 and got coupons to use when I go back. Before I went, I wrote down the items that I needed within each category based on the ad. In the past I saw toilet paper and paper towels that I thought were in the same category for the discount, but you have to buy specific sizes that match for it to work. I often didn't match and ended up buying both items at full price. Having a plan and using the Target app made it work perfectly--but it took time.



Keeping up with when coupons expire is also a challenge. As I was cleaning out my old desk I found hundreds of coupons I had spent time cutting out that I had never used. That is a waste of precious time too. I do know some people who are even more organized and plan out a weekly meal plan which they don't deviate from--I am not there, nor probably will I ever be. I like the challenge of thinking about what to cook with what ingredients I have. I am also trying really hard not to waste food, so one meal usually gets re-purposed into something else another night. Our pork chops were one nights fare, and pork empanadas we had a couple of nights later from the leftovers.



Another tip to save money is to avoid buying name brands. I have started buying a lot more store brands. There are still some things that I have to buy a specific brand--ketchup and toilet paper for example, but many other items are just the same or similar. Becoming Suzy Homemaker is kind of fun, but it does take planning and time. If you can find the time you can save money. In one week I saved $55 at Target and $33 at Kroger, AND I only bought things we needed.

