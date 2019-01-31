Dad gets 30-year term for hurting infant son

BENTONVILLE -- A Siloam Springs man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for injuring his 3-month-old son.

Cristian Rolando Bernardino-Marriquin, 33, pleaded guilty to first-degree battery.

He was arrested July 17.

Katie Fisher, deputy prosecutor, told Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren that Bernardino-Marriquin knowingly injured his son.

He took the boy to Siloam Springs Regional Hospital in April, according to a probable cause affidavit. Hospital staff members told police the boy had hearing injuries consistent with being shaken. The boy was transferred to a hospital in Tulsa, according to court documents.

Bernardino-Marriquin told police that he took his son to the hospital because he was ill, according to the affidavit.

He told them he hit his son's head on the car seat when he was getting him out of the vehicle. Later, Bernardino-Marriquin said he tripped on a water bottle at home and dropped his son on his face, according to the affidavit.

A doctor told police the boy's injuries were consistent with being shaken instead of dropped, according to the affidavit. The doctor reported the boy had another injury about three weeks older, according to court documents.

Fisher told Karren that the boy's mother is aware of the plea, and she didn't want to be in court to make a statement.

Bernardino-Marriquin was sentenced to 30 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction. He must abide by a suspended sentence agreement for 10 years.

He was ordered not to have any contact with his son and must pay $1,445 in court costs.

Metro on 01/31/2019