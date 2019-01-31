Sections
Drain Smart project expands to North Little Rock, Bryant; artists sought to create storm drain murals

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 11:28 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — In this March 21, 2017 file photo, Lorria Grant-Eubanks at the corner of Markham Street and Fair Park Blvd. touching up the mural she painted in 2015 as part of the Drain Smart program. = - Photo by Staton Breidenthal

In its fifth year, Drain Smart, a public art program aimed at raising awareness, education and protection of local water resources that has resulted in murals on many Little Rock storm drains, is expanding to North Little Rock and Bryant.

The Drain Smart Committee is seeking artists to submit ideas for murals for 18 more storm drains in the three cities. Artists whose plans are selected will receive a $150 stipend and basic paint supplies.

The deadline is March 15 to submit applications along with a sketch of the idea. The committee will notify artists by March 29; all art must be completed by June 3. A public vote will decide the winner of an additional final prize. Information on the project, the timeline, rules and artist applications are available online at drain-smart.org.

