Drain Smart project expands to North Little Rock, Bryant; artists sought to create storm drain murals

In its fifth year, Drain Smart, a public art program aimed at raising awareness, education and protection of local water resources that has resulted in murals on many Little Rock storm drains, is expanding to North Little Rock and Bryant.

The Drain Smart Committee is seeking artists to submit ideas for murals for 18 more storm drains in the three cities. Artists whose plans are selected will receive a $150 stipend and basic paint supplies.

The deadline is March 15 to submit applications along with a sketch of the idea. The committee will notify artists by March 29; all art must be completed by June 3. A public vote will decide the winner of an additional final prize. Information on the project, the timeline, rules and artist applications are available online at drain-smart.org.