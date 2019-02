Little Rock firefighters battled a fire in a downtown delicatessen Thursday night that damaged about a third of the building, an officials said.

A passerby saw flames shooting out of the front of Downtown Deli & Grocery, 314 E. 6th St. at 9 p.m., Little Rock Fire Department Capt. Doug Hoffman said. Firefighters got the fire under control by 9:45 p.m.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire, Hoffman said. The cause of the fire was not known Thursday night.