Former President Bill Clinton to speak at Arkansas State University

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:14 p.m. 3comments
story.lead_photo.caption Former President Bill Clinton is shown in this file photo. - Photo by Thomas Metthe

Former President Bill Clinton will speak at the Arkansas State University campus on Feb. 11.

“An Evening with President Clinton” — part of the Riceland Distinguished Presentation Series — will begin at 5:30 p.m. It will be held at Riceland Hall in the Fowler Center on the Arkansas State University campus in Jonesboro.

Admission is free, but all seats are reserved and must be requested in advance.

Tickets may be requested online at AState.edu/RicelandSeries, with the ticket portal opening at 10 a.m. on Monday. Students, faculty and staff will be asked to verify themselves as part of ASU.

Seats will be available to the general public through the portal on a first-come, first-served basis. Only one seat per person may be requested.

The Fowler Center is at 201 Olympic Drive in Jonesboro. Additional information is available from the Fowler Center at (870) 972-3471 or FowlerCenter@AState.edu.

