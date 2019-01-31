Former teacher admits sexual contact with teen

BENTONVILLE -- A Springdale woman was placed on 10 years of probation after she admitted to having sexual contact with a 14-year-old boy.

Charity Nicole Allen-Grace, 37, pleaded guilty Wednesday to sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child.

Allen-Grace was arrested Feb. 16, 2018.

A 14-year-old boy reported that he was visiting a friend at her home in Siloam Springs, and Allen-Grace would walk around in her underwear and inappropriately touch him, according to the affidavit.

The teen also reported that Allen-Grace would sexually touch herself in front of him and his friend, according to the affidavit.

The teen said the incidents happened six months to a year before. The teen said Allen-Grace was a teacher at Ozark Guidance's school in Siloam Springs, according to the affidavit.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren accepted the plea agreement.

Karren ordered Allen-Grace to serve 10 years on state supervised probation. She was also sentenced to 116 days in the Benton County jail.

Allen-Grace will be required to register as a sex offender, and she must enroll and complete a sex offender program. She was ordered not to have any contact with the victim.

