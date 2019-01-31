Freeze in Midwest rivals Arctic

Icicles and frozen snow cling to a fence and branches Wednesday at the Great Falls National Historical Park in Paterson, N.J., where temperatures were expected to dip into the single digits overnight.

CHICAGO -- A blast of polar air enveloped much of the Midwest on Wednesday, closing schools and businesses and straining infrastructure across the Rust Belt with some of the lowest temperatures in a generation.

The deep freeze snapped rail lines and canceled hundreds of flights in the nation's third-largest city, which was as cold as the Arctic. Heavily dressed repair crews hustled to keep water mains and gas pipes working.

Chicago dropped to a low of around minus 23, slightly above the city's lowest-ever reading of minus 27 from January 1985. Milwaukee had similar conditions. Minneapolis recorded minus 27. Sioux Falls, S.D., saw minus 25.

Wind chills, which are a calculation to describe the effect of wind and cold on exposed skin, reportedly made it feel like minus 50 or worse and kept most people at home. Chicago streets were largely deserted, and trains and buses operated with few passengers on what would normally be a busy weekday. The hardiest commuters ventured out only after covering nearly every square inch of flesh against the extreme chill, which froze ice crystals on a person's eyelashes and eyebrows.

The Postal Service took the rare step of suspending mail delivery in many places, and in southeastern Minnesota, even the snowplows were idled by the weather.

The bitter cold was the result of a split in the polar vortex, a mass of cold air that normally stays bottled up in the Arctic. The split allowed the air to spill much farther south than usual. In fact, Chicago was colder than the Canadian village of Alert, one of the world's most northerly inhabited places. Alert, which is 500 miles from the North Pole, was a couple of degrees warmer.

Officials in dozens of cities were focused on protecting vulnerable people from the cold, including the homeless, senior citizens and those living in substandard housing. So far, eight deaths have been linked to the system.

At least 2,700 flights were canceled nationwide, more than half of them at Chicago's two main airports. Another 1,800 flights scheduled for today were also called off. Fuel lines at O'Hare airport froze, forcing some planes to refuel elsewhere before continuing to their destinations, an airport spokesman said.

Amtrak canceled all train service to or from Chicago, one of the nation's busiest rail hubs. Chicago commuter trains that rely on electricity were also shut down after the metal wires that provide their power contracted, raising the wires and throwing off connections.

Ten diesel-train lines in the Metra network kept running, but crews had to heat vital switches with gas flames and watched for rails that were cracked or broken. When steel rails break or even crack, trains are automatically halted until they are diverted or the section of rail is repaired, Metra spokesman Michael Gillis explained.

A track in the Minneapolis light-rail system also cracked, forcing trains to share the remaining track for a few hours.

In Detroit, more than two dozen water mains froze. Customers were connected to other mains to keep water service from being interrupted, Detroit Water and Sewerage spokesman Bryan Peckinpaugh said.

Most mains were installed from the early 1900s to the 1950s. They are 5 to 6 feet underground and beneath the frost line, but that matters little when temperatures drop so dramatically, Peckinpaugh said.

Thousands of utility customers were without electricity after high winds also caused trees and branches to fall into power lines, especially in the south Chicago suburbs. The ComEd utility in northern Illinois said crews restored power to more than 42,000 customers and were working to restore another 9,400.

Duke Energy was working to restore power to about 5,200 customers on Indianapolis' north side and adjacent areas of Hamilton County. Another 1,000 power failures were reported near Kokomo, Ind., about 40 miles north of Indianapolis. The utility was investigating the cause of the failures.

People brave snow and bone-chilling wind Wednesday in Cincinnati as a polar system continues to envelop much of the Midwest with Arctic cold. Temperatures dropped as low as minus 27 degrees, and at least eight deaths have been linked to the cold.

