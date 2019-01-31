Governor donates leftover funding

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday donated $200,000 remaining from his inaugural festivities to the Arkansas Economic Development Foundation.

How much in private donations Hutchinson's inauguration committee raised and spent for the two days of festivities couldn't be determined Wednesday because the committee's spokesman couldn't be reached by telephone or email. The festivities included a casual party Jan. 14 and inaugural ball Jan. 15.

Hutchinson announced his donation during a luncheon of the foundation, a private nonprofit group of industry and business leaders formed to promote economic development in the state. The foundation also supplements the salary of Mike Preston, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, and sometimes helps pay for overseas economic development trips by Hutchinson and Preston.

About 650 business executives and leaders from across the state attended the gathering at the Statehouse Convention Center.

