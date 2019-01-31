House Democrats push raises for civilian federal workers

Capital region House Democrats and union officials spoke about the shutdown on Wednesday January 9, 2019 at a news conference on Capitol Hill. From left to right: Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland; Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia; Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton of the District of Columbia; Rep. John Sarbanes of Maryland; Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia; Everett B. Kelley of the American Federation of Government Employees; Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland; and Rep. Jennifer Wexton of Virginia. Washington Post photo by Jenna Portnoy.

WASHINGTON -- House Democrats made fresh moves Wednesday to use their majority to hold votes on a pay raise for civilian federal employees and a resolution decrying government shutdowns to highlight what they cast as Republican mismanagement.

Wednesday's votes followed a 35-day partial government shutdown, and Democrats described the pay raise in particular as a necessity and a gesture of appreciation for a battered federal workforce. It passed on a 259-161 vote.

The 2.6 percent raise is calibrated to match that given to military personnel in a 2019 spending bill passed last year. President Donald Trump gave the rest of the federal workforce a pay freeze in a Dec. 28 executive order, though Congress could override that at any time.

"We need to make sure pay is keeping pace with the rising cost of living for those who serve this country in civilian roles, as well as those in military roles," said House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md. "They are no less deserving of our gratitude and fair compensation."

Twenty-nine Republicans joined Democrats in voting for the pay raise, but most did not. All four members of Arkansas' congressional delegation voted against the measure.

GOP leaders protested that the bill had not been vetted in committee and that across-the-board pay raises were bad policy.

Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina, the top Republican on the House Oversight and Reform subcommittee dealing with the federal workforce, said the bill "rewards the bad along with the good."

The bill, he said, "says it doesn't matter what kind of job you do, and I think that's a terrible message to send."

Republicans offered an alternative that would deny a pay raise for federal employees disciplined for sexual misconduct. While 17 Democrats voted for the alternative, the measure failed.

Separately, the House voted on a resolution stating that shutdowns are "not an acceptable tactic or strategy for resolving differences regarding policy, funding levels, or governing philosophy." But that, too, became an occasion of partisan posturing.

Republicans fumed at the measure, with Meadows calling it a "political stunt" and with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., taking to the floor to call it a "glorified press release," accusing Democrats of using the House process to "settle political scores."

The shutdown began Dec. 22, when Republicans held the majority in the House and Senate.

An earlier version of the bill that explicitly blamed Trump for the shutdown was withdrawn because of GOP objections -- including threats of disruptive floor tactics. One Republican lawmaker made an unplanned motion Tuesday to adjourn in protest, forcing lawmakers to cut short hearings, meetings and appointments to trudge back to the Capitol.

While 21 Republicans joined Democrats in supporting it, the shutdown resolution, which was brought up under special expedited procedures requiring a two-thirds vote, was not adopted.

Democrats pointed to the pay raise as a measure of real significance to federal employees who have seen their compensation slip behind counterparts in the private sector. While federal employees would be entitled to certain raises under the Trump pay freeze, including yearly "step" increases, the across-the-board increase is meant to address the rising cost of living and keep federal salaries competitive in a tight labor market.

The shutdown caused 800,000 workers to have two paychecks delayed, and Rep. Gerald Connolly, D-Va., the author of the bill, said the pay raise is "not only deserved, but it's also symbolically important."

"After the shutdown, it's imperative that this body make a statement to the civilian workforce that it is respected, that their work does have dignity, and we recognize that," he said.

Don Stewart, a spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said no decisions have been announced on when or how that chamber might take up a civilian pay raise.

