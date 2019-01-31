$631.7 million I-30 corridor revamp likely to go in stages

The Interstate 30 bridge over the Arkansas River is shown in this 2014 file photo. - Photo by STATON BREIDENTHAL / STATON BREIDENTHAL

The $631.7 million project to improve the Interstate 30 corridor through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock likely will tackle the "most complicated and expensive" aspects of the project and pursue the rest when more money is available, a top Arkansas Department of Transportation official said Wednesday.

The other option in light of the projected cost of nearly $1 billion -- versus the $631.7 million available for the project -- is to improve only a section of it as part of the first phase and improve the remaining section or sections later.

"There will be some work along the whole length of it, just not everything," said Ben Browning, the agency's alternative delivery director.

The 6.7-mile project corridor extends from Interstate 530 in Little Rock to Interstate 40 in North Little Rock, including the Arkansas River bridge. The project scope also includes the section of I-40 between I-30 and U.S. 67/167 in North Little Rock.

"The question is are we only working in this area or are we going to be working in the entire termini and not doing everything we showed," Browning said. "We're doing a Phase I, but we're doing work throughout the corridor. That's getting the most complicated and expensive projects out of the way so we can come in the future with much smaller projects and fill in the gaps.

"That's the most likely thing that will happen."

Replacing the bridge and replacing the interchange at Cantrell Road/LaHarpe Boulevard with a split-diamond interchange is the top priority, according to Browning.

Other priorities are changes to the I-40/I-30 and I-40/U.S. 67/167 interchanges, the Union Pacific Railroad overpasses in North Little Rock, and the section of I-30 between Sixth and Ninth streets in Little Rock, he said.

Browning's comments came after a special meeting of the Metroplan board of directors Wednesday in which the board with little discussion approved shifting the money identified for the project, known as 30 Crossing, from its 2018 transportation improvement plan to its 2019 transportation improvement plan.

State transportation officials are required to coordinate their projects in central Arkansas with Metroplan, which is the federally designated long-range transportation planning agency for the region, in order for projects to receive federal money.

The board chairman, North Little Rock Mayor Joe Smith, called the move "paperwork."

The transportation improvement plans are based on the federal fiscal year. The 2018 federal fiscal year ended Sept. 30. The 2019 federal fiscal year started Oct. 1.

"Due to unforeseen delays in the project, particularly related to the environmental review, what was anticipated to go to construction or at least be obligated in 2018 is now looking for 2019," Casey Covington, the Metroplan deputy executive director, told the board.

The environmental assessment for the project is now undergoing a Federal Highway Administration review, Browning said. That document was turned over to the federal agency in late December, he said.

"We're expecting to get final comments from them any day now," Browning said.

Earlier this month, the Arkansas Highway Commission selected the joint venture of Kiewit Infrastructure South of Fort Worth and Massman Construction Co. of Kansas City, Mo., to provide the final design and build 30 Crossing, the largest project the department has undertaken.

The agency is using for the first time the design-build contracting method, which in this case sets a budget and asks competing firms to say what they can build with the money.

Common elsewhere on complicated and expensive projects, the method is seen as a way to speed completion at less expense than the traditional way such projects are contracted, which is to design it first and then award the construction contract to the lowest responsible bidder.

The department also asked competing firms how much it would cost to build all the department requested. The nearly $1 billion is the figure Kiewit-Massman submitted.

Firms were also asked what could be built with the money available for construction, about $535 million.

The remaining amount in the budget -- $96.7 million -- accounts for preliminary design, environmental assessment and rights of way costs. The department has no breakdown for those figures.

Once a contract is signed next month, officials with the department and Kiewit-Massman will refine and optimize the project to find more efficient and cost-effective ways to complete as much of the project as possible, a process that could take up to six months.

Under that schedule, construction wouldn't begin until early next year.

"It is possible that we could complete the [optimization and refinement] process quicker than six months which could advance construction start," Browning said.

