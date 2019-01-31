Smog shrouds Bangkok on Wednesday where schools closed because of the unhealthy air.

Bangkok closes schools, cites dirty air

BANGKOK -- More than 400 schools in Thailand's capital, Bangkok, were closed for the rest of the week Wednesday because of increasing concern over dangerously unhealthy air pollution.

Faced with public discontent as well as a possible health crisis, Police Gen. Asawin Kwanmuang, the city's governor, also declared the city a "pollution control zone," allowing authorities to take legal measures to fight the threat, including road closings and diversions. Violators of orders to curb pollution, which could include limits on diesel exhaust, outdoor burning and construction activities, could face up to three months in prison.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha directed Asawin to order the closure of 437 schools after officials said the pollution would continue until Monday. They said still air and heavy traffic are causing a buildup of particles in the air.

The Pollution Control Department said the amount of especially dangerous tiny "PM 2.5" particles has risen in all areas in and around Bangkok since Monday.

"We decided to eliminate the problem by closing down the schools," Asawin said. "We're afraid that it can be dangerous for the children." Technical colleges are included among the closed institutions, but universities are still considering what to do.

Efforts to reduce the pollution level in Bangkok by hosing down roads and spraying water in the air have been criticized as ineffective. People were asked to limit open-air burning of materials, and have even been advised to use shorter incense sticks for coming Lunar New Year celebrations.

U.S. Consulate aide guilty in terror case

ISTANBUL -- A Turkish citizen who worked as a translator for the U.S. Consulate in Adana was convicted on terror charges Wednesday but will be freed from prison, Turkey's official news agency reported.

A court in southeastern Mardin province convicted Hamza Ulucay of "knowingly and willingly aiding an armed terror organization" without membership in the group, Anadolu news agency said. Ulucay had denied the allegations and requested an acquittal while appearing in court through a video hookup.

The court in southeastern Mardin province sentenced Ulucay to 4½ years in prison, but released him with credit for the nearly two years he spent in pretrial detention.

Ulucay was arrested in February 2017, accused of having links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, which is considered a terror group by Turkey and its NATO allies. Authorities alleged that he attempted to "provoke" people on behalf of the Kurdish militants.

Grenade blast in mosque kills 2 teachers

ZAMBOANGA, Philippines -- A grenade was thrown into a mosque in the southern Philippines where Muslim teachers were sleeping early Wednesday, killing two of them and injuring four, authorities said.

It was the second explosion at a religious site in the south this week, though authorities didn't see it as retaliation for the bombings of a Roman Catholic cathedral in nearby Jolo during Sunday Mass that killed 21 people.

Regional police Chief Superintendent Emmanuel Luis Licup said investigators are trying to determine the motive and identity of the suspect in the grenade attack at the mosque in Zamboanga city. The victims were from Basilan and nearby provinces at the mosque to teach Islam to children.

Military Col. Leonel Nicolas emphasized that the grenade blast was not a retaliatory act and was still under investigation. Licup said a personal grudge was among the possible motives.

The Ulama Council of Zamboanga Peninsula condemned the attack as "an inhumane act" and called for people to be "calm yet vigilant."

President Rodrigo Duterte's office described the mosque attack as a taunt to the government and said the successive attacks on different places of worship showed the ruthlessness of terrorists.

52 bodies found from 2 capsized boats

JOHANNESBURG -- The remains of 52 people have been found after some 130 migrants disappeared off Djibouti when two boats capsized in rough waters, the U.N. migration agency said Wednesday.

Sixteen survivors were found, and the tiny East African nation's coast guard continued a search and rescue operation after Tuesday's accident, the U.N. said in a statement. Witnesses said large waves caused the overloaded boats to tip over about a half-hour after they left land.

"This tragic event demonstrates the risks that vulnerable migrants face as they innocently search for better lives," said the migration agency's Djibouti chief of mission, Lalini Veerassamy.

The agency's Missing Migrants Project says that since 2014, at least 199 people have now drowned off the Djibouti coast near Obock, where the latest capsizing occurred.

More than 700 other deaths have occurred farther off shore on the route from the Horn of Africa to Yemen, according to the project's data.

A Section on 01/31/2019