Little Rock man charged with drug trafficking; police say several ounces of meth found in apartment

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 8:04 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Julio Yobal-Diaz. Photo by Pulaski County sheriff's office

A search of a south Little Rock apartment found several ounces of methamphetamine and a pair of handguns, leading to the arrest of a local man, the Pulaski County sheriff’s office said.

County deputies arrested 47-year-old Julio Yobal-Diaz at his apartment Wednesday afternoon in the 5800 block of Baseline Road.

A sheriff’s office report said a search of Diaz’s apartment found about three pounds of methamphetamine and two handguns.

Authorities arrested him on several drug charges, including trafficking and attempting to deliver a controlled substance, as well as simultaneous possession of drugs and guns, all felonies.

The sheriff’s office said he remained in county jail Thursday with no bond set ahead of a Friday court appearance.

