Little Rock narrows field of police chief candidates to 10

Two Little Rock assistant police chiefs who have applied to become the agency's permanent chief are among 10 semifinalists for the position announced on Thursday.

The city of Little Rock issued a statement naming all 10 semifinalists for the job, which came open in November when chief Kenton Buckner left to become the police chief in Syracuse, N.Y.

In addition to the two assistant chiefs, two other applicants work for central Arkansas law enforcement agencies while six are from out of state.

“It is a testament to Little Rock’s future that the City drew strong interest both from here in Arkansas as well as from coast to coast to be the next Little Rock Police Chief,” Mayor Frank D. Scott, Jr. said in a statement. “In the coming weeks, I look forward to learning about their visions for Little Rock, not just for the Police Department, but for the entire City.”

The semifinalists, who are set to be interviewed over the next two weeks, are:

Deputy Chief Eric Carter, Chicago Police Department

Commander Todd Chamberlain (ret.), Los Angeles Police Department

Commander Keith Eremea, Arkansas State Police

Assistant Chief Hayward Finks, Little Rock Police Department

Chief Deputy Jeffrey Fitzpatrick, Saline County sheriff’s office

Assistant Chief Alice Fulk, Little Rock Police Department

Chief Keith Humphrey, Norman, Okla. Police Department

Deputy Chief Michael Scott Kreher, Atlanta Police Department

Lieutenant Matthew Murray (former Chief of Staff), Denver Police Department

Major Danny O. Williams, Dallas Police Department

Fulk and Finks each served a month as interim chief after Buckner left. A third assistant chief, Wayne Bewley, is serving as interim chief until Feb. 19. Bewley did not apply for the permanent opening.