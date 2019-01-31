LR teen charged in eight robberies

After a Little Rock teen was arrested Wednesday in a gas station robbery, he admitted to seven more robberies, according to an arrest report.

Officers arrested Christopher Cornelio Hudson, 17, on eight charges of aggravated robbery and eight charges of theft of property Wednesday, the report said.

Hudson was identified in a photo lineup as one of two people who robbed a Murphy USA gas station, and when officers took him in for questioning, he admitted to robbing a series of gas stations and quick stops since October.

The address of the Murphy USA gas station was not listed in the report.

The other robberies occurred at Tom & Jean's Grocery at 13622 Sardis Road, Geyer Springs Food & Gas at 7520 Geyer Springs Road, Quick-C Store at 12106 Sardis Road, Home Run Mini Market at 6325 Stagecoach Road, Skyroad Gas at 5105 W. 65th St., Valero Corner Store at 10402 Mabelvale Pike and One Stop Food Mart at 7300 S. University Ave.

Hudson is charged as an adult and was not listed on the Pulaski County jail roster as of Wednesday evening.

