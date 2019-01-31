Sections
Man found shot to death in Arkansas cemetery

by The Associated Press | Today at 10:00 a.m. 0comments

VAN BUREN — Authorities say a man has been found shot to death in a cemetery in western Arkansas.

Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown says 49-year-old Gabriel Ricardo Quispe of Fort Smith was found dead Wednesday at Dripping Springs Cemetery near the unincorporated community of Uniontown, about 1 mile east of the Oklahoma state line.

Brown said the man had a gunshot wound to the abdomen and the body was sent to the state Crime Lab for examination.

Brown said investigators have received a tip about the shooting, but declined to elaborate and no arrests have been announced.

