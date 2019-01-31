Militant group's advance raises alarm in Syria

This photo released Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, by the al-Qaida-affiliated Ibaa News Agency, shows tanks captured by al-Qaida-linked fighter of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS, from the Turkey-backed Nour el-Din el-Zinki group in the western countryside of Aleppo province, Syria. (Ibaa News Agency, via AP)

BEIRUT -- It took only a few days for al-Qaida-linked militants to seize more than two dozen towns and villages in northern Syria from rival insurgents earlier this month, cementing their control over an area the size of neighboring Lebanon.

The advance by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or the Levant Liberation Committee, was the most serious blow yet to a September cease-fire brokered by Russia and Turkey that averted a major government offensive in Idlib province, the last main stronghold of the Syrian opposition.

It highlighted the growing threat posed by al-Qaida at a time when its rival, the Islamic State group, is on the verge of defeat and the U.S. is preparing to withdraw its 2,000 troops from Syria. Although the Levant Liberation Committee has formally severed ties with al-Qaida, experts say it is still closely linked to the global network founded by Osama bin Laden and could use its base in Syria to launch attacks in the West.

Fawaz Gerges, professor of Middle Eastern politics at the London School of Economics, says there is a "real danger" that the group's advance "will not only worsen the humanitarian crisis for the 3 million inhabitants there, but also give [President Bashar] Assad and his allies the justification to assault the province."

"Such a scenario would be as devastatingly bloody as the battle for Aleppo," he said, referring to the months of heavy fighting over Syria's largest city in 2016, which killed thousands of people and ended with government forces and their allies capturing the rebel-held east.

The Levant Liberation Committee includes large numbers of battle-hardened al-Qaida fighters, and its capture of most of rebel-held Syria could force aid agencies to withdraw, leaving tens of thousands of civilians to fend for themselves. The opposition's Free Aleppo Medical Directorate said that some 250,000 people will lose medical support after 43 facilities it runs cease operations as a result of a drop in aid from Western agencies after the latest Levant Liberation Committee offensive.

The government has meanwhile stepped up its bombardment of Idlib and neighboring rebel-held areas. Pro-government media say Defense Minister Gen. Ali Ayoub and Brig. Gen. Suheil al-Hassan, who commands the elite Tiger Force, have recently visited the front lines with Idlib, raising fears of a new government offensive.

The Levant Liberation Committee now controls an area of about 3,475 square miles, or about 5 percent of Syria's territory. The area is home to some 3 million people, many of whom have been displaced from other parts of the country.

Turkey has nearly a dozen observation posts in Idlib, but has shifted its focus farther east, where it is preparing to launch an offensive against Syrian Kurdish forces.

Ankara, which supports the opposition, fears the Syrian government is trying to undermine the September agreement. Russia, a key ally of the Syrian government, has urged Turkey to act more resolutely in reining in militants in Idlib, who have launched attacks on Syrian government forces and the Russian military. Russia said last week that the escalation of hostilities in Idlib threatens the Russian air base in the neighboring coastal province of Latakia.

After the advance by the Levant Liberation Committee, which now controls a border crossing with Turkey and major highways, some international aid agencies suspended their work for fear of reprisals. The group has been known to crack down on independent groups and civil society in areas under its control.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said earlier this month that the United Nations was still providing aid to the region.

He added that while the "full implications" of the takeover were not yet clear, the U.N. and its partners "are closely following developments to ensure that independent, impartial and principled humanitarian action continues."

