North Little Rock man admits to accosting girls, injuring officer while fleeing

A North Little Rock man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for breaking the hip of a police officer attempting to arrest him for sexually accosting a group of teenage girls and choking two of them who resisted him.

North Little Rock officer Don Dukes, 49, was injured in the Nov. 1, 2016, encounter when he tried to stop Ranthony Stephenson, 28, from driving off in his patrol car. Dukes has since recovered and returned to duty.

Stephenson pleaded guilty Monday to felony charges of first-degree battery, attempted sexual assault, sexual indecency with a child, aggravated assault, criminal mischief and fleeing, in exchange for a 20-year prison term that will be followed by a 10-year suspended sentence. He also will have to register as a sex offender.

Court filings show that officers had been called to the intersection of Sam Evans and North I streets, near Conley Park, to investigate reports about a man chasing after some girls who had been waiting for their school bus.

When Dukes and fellow officer Eric Imhoff arrived, they saw a shirtless man, later identified as Stephenson, run between nearby homes. With the officers chasing him, he eventually ran into the backyard of 807 N. I St., where he climbed on top of a storage shed.

The man first laid down on the shed roof but then stood up, opened his jeans and started touching himself. He repeated the sequence a couple of times before jumping down and running off again, despite police efforts to shock him with stun guns. Spectators called for the officers to use their firearms.

Imhoff reported that Stephenson was acting peculiarly, at one point asking officers to help him but then refusing commands to surrender and stop running from them.

Dukes and Imhoff had moved their patrol cars to try to corral Stephenson, and he got into Dukes' running police vehicle, a Chevrolet Tahoe, with Dukes entering on the passenger side to try to turn off the ignition.

Stephenson was able to put the vehicle in gear and drive off, reaching an estimated 30 mph, with Dukes only part of the way inside. The officer was thrown from the SUV and knocked unconscious when he hit a fence at 814 N. H St., fracturing the socket of his left hipbone.

Stephenson crashed the patrol car but got out and ran. He was chased down and apprehended by the officers, including backup Jim Bona and Sean McGowan.

Court filings show that the incident began when four girls, ages 15 to 17, were approached at the school-bus stop by a stranger who pulled his pants down to expose himself and then chased them when they ran. He grabbed one and choked her before letting her go and grabbing another by the neck and pulling her head down while demanding oral sex. One girl told police that she had called her mother to tell her what was happening when the man started fighting her.

The case took longer to resolve because of questions about Stephenson's mental health.

His lawyers asked for a mental examination in January 2017 when he made his first circuit court appearance, but Stephenson refused to cooperate with doctors at the Arkansas State Hospital.

He continued to refuse during a second attempt, but a third effort was attempted because of a diagnosis of schizophrenia by doctors at a Kalamazoo, Wis., hospital when Stephenson was 20.

The results of that third exam effort, filed with the court last September, show that state doctors reported that Stephenson faked symptoms of mental illness and attributed his behavioral problems to cocaine and marijuana abuse. He was found fit to stand trial by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Leon Johnson

Court records show that in February 2015, his father, Joseph Stephenson, 57, of Sherwood tried to have him committed to a mental institution. The senior Stephenson reported his son had been diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia but had stopped taking his medication.

Ranthony Stephenson was threatening people with knives, "running through the house with a BB gun, pretending to be shooting," talking to himself and getting into cars with strangers, at one point taking one of the vehicles, the commitment petition states. He also was neglecting his personal hygiene and talking to himself.

The petition was dismissed because Ranthony Stephenson was not served in time for court.

