100 years ago

Jan. 31, 1919

• Falling into the elevator shaft of the Donaghey building from the fourth floor yesterday morning, the Rev. J. T. Howell, aged 50, Baptist minister for the Pulaski County Baptist Association, was instantly killed. Nearly every bone in his body was crushed in the fall. Miss Mabel Powell, in charge of the elevator, was prostrated by the accident and was removed to her home, where she has been under the care of physicians.

50 years ago

Jan. 31, 1969

• After defeating four more amendments offered by Senator Guy H. (Mutt) Jones of Conway, the Arkansas Senate approved a bill (SB 52) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday authorizing a merger of Little Rock University with the University of Arkansas. The vote was 26-8. Jones, who favors elevating State College at Conway to university status rather than locating a state university at Little Rock, had stalled the bill for most of two days with consideration of amendments.

25 years ago

Jan. 31, 1994

McGEHEE -- Floodwaters receded here over the weekend, and residents began to move back into homes that had been flooded since Thursday. More than 100 families were forced to flee their homes late last week after three days of steady rains. The Sherland Addition on the west side of town was the hardest hit. The McGehee Police Department reported as much as 4/4 feet of water in some areas of the subdivision. Mayor Rosalie Gould said Sunday that 49 houses, most in the Sherland Addition, suffered heavy damage in the flood. About 85 other houses suffered lesser damage, she said. Gould said many residents were cleaning out their flooded homes Sunday, but she didn't know how many had managed to move back in.

10 years ago

Jan. 31, 2009

• Little Rock City Directors are being advised to sell Ray Winder Field to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, a potential $1.1 million deal that would keep the medical school from expanding into midtown neighborhoods. Chancellor I. Dodd Wilson said the medical school is one of the city's top employers and draws patients from around the world. It would be the best fit for the former Arkansas Travelers ball field property that sits a few blocks west of the 73-acre campus, he said. Members of a city advisory board chose the medical school proposal over a proposed expansion of the Little Rock Zoo or creation of a nonprofit baseball program, other options under consideration for the property.

