Police chief short list out today

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said Wednesday that he would reveal the names of the top 10 candidates for Little Rock's new police chief today.

The deadline to submit paperwork to become the department's new leader ended on Jan. 1, with 57 applicants, according to documents the city released earlier this month.

Scott announced a city organizational structure on Jan. 15 that would place the Police Department under the mayor's purview, meaning he would lead the search for a new chief.

City Manager Bruce Moore previously led the chief search, which began in November after the departure of former Chief Kenton Buckner.

Scott said previously that the mid-February deadline to find a new department head would likely be extended, but when asked Wednesday about a potential date to hire the new chief, Scott would only say that his office was working with "deliberate haste."

Scott declined to give more information about the 10 candidates Wednesday, saying he would answer questions after today's release.

The police chief position was vacated in November after Buckner took a position as police chief in Syracuse, N.Y. Moore initially estimated the search would take approximately three months.

The city's three assistant chiefs -- Wayne Bewley, Hayward Finks and Alice Fulk -- are serving as interim chiefs on a rotating basis until a new chief takes office.

Finks and Fulk have submitted applications for the chief of police position.

Scott said that after the announcement of the 10 candidates, he will determine the top three to five candidates with Moore and the human-resources department and will hold a community forum to get input on what residents would like to see in the hire.

"We think it's of the utmost importance that the community plays a large role in [the hiring of] the next police chief," Scott said. "We want to make certain there's community engagement involved and public input as we move forward to truly understand how we can create a safer city."

Metro on 01/31/2019