Policy thins jail population

HOT SPRINGS -- A refinement of the Garland County jail's early-release policy for misdemeanor offenders helped manage inmate population growth during the final quarter of 2018, the jail said.

The fourth-quarter report Chief Deputy of Corrections Steven Elrod released earlier this week showed the daily population averaged 357 during the final three months of last year, equaling the average for the July-August-September quarter. A rising inmate population has made operational policies and procedures difficult to maintain, but a policy change adopted in July has been helpful at the jail.

The change builds on the meritorious good-time policy the Garland County Quorum Court adopted in 2015 that grants a 10-day reduction in sentence for every 30 days served. Good time accrues for good behavior, work or participating in self-improvement programs.

An order former County Judge Rick Davis signed in July created a compensatory time policy crediting inmates with one day of time served for every day of work, which the order defines as eight hours of public service. The statutorily enabled incentive awards the one-for-one credit for manual labor performed "in any workhouse, farm, road, street, bridge or other public work" owned or operated by the state, county or city.

Accelerating early release has freed up space, allowing inmates to be held in the housing area rather than the booking area during classification. Inmates are classified according to multiple factors, including disposition and risk level, and assigned to housing units based on the assessments.

"It's remarkable the impact just a few inmates can have when we're over operating capacity," Elrod said. "As a result, we were able to have a few beds available to classify and keep inmates from being housed in booking."

The booking area housed inmates throughout last year, as quarterly average daily population peaked at 362 during the April-May-June period. The fourth-quarter report showed a single-day high of 404 in October, the highest single-day count since the jail began issuing quarterly reports in 2017, but Elrod said daily populations can fluctuate rapidly.

"This data is pulled directly from our jail management software and may be misleading as this number includes inmates in booking, not just housing," he said. "So when we have a large influx of inmates from court, patrol, etc., it will cause the computer system to show a significant increase, when in reality many inmates are being processed into the system and released simultaneously."

The population boom putting the women's housing unit at or near its 68-inmate capacity for most of last year abated during the final quarter, Elrod said, noting that more manageable population levels improved inmate morale as 2018 drew to a close.

The installation of acoustical paneling also lifted morale, the report said. The sound-dampening material reduced noise by 10 decibels in one unit and is something the jail is considering adding to more units. The Quorum Court appropriated $17,500 from the sales tax-supported jail fund in November for the panels that went up at the end of last year.

The report said continued pursuit of American Correctional Association accreditation has kept staff morale high. The jail expects to conduct a self audit simulating American Correctional Association review this year as it works to become the state's first association-accredited jail.

"It's not just achieving accreditation but also maintaining accreditation that will attest to Garland County's genuine application of standards throughout its operation," the report, noting that fewer than 3 percent of all jails in the country are accredited, said. "Accreditation provides a means for continuous improvement. Through clear policy and direction, we are aiding in the defense of potential lawsuits while improving supervision through the refinement of policies in all areas of facility operations."

Elrod said Voorhis Associates Inc.'s consultation is about 40 percent complete. The county contracted the Colorado firm to improve staff recruitment and retention and identify operational efficiencies that can keep the jail's budget within the $6.6 million of recurring annual revenue generated by the three-eighths percent sales tax voters passed in 2011 for jail operation and maintenance.

