Little Rock School District Superintendent to work from roof for charity event

Little Rock School District Superintendent Mike Poore plans to work from the roof of the district's West Markham Street administration building Feb. 12.

The third annual Poore Man on the Roof event will be the culmination of a joint campaign by the district and the Mosaic Church to collect nonperishable food items and other supplies for families in need, including families who were affected by the recent partial shutdown of the federal government.

The Little Rock School District and Mosaic Church pastor Mark DeYmaz kicked off the campaign Wednesday.

Starting Friday and going through Feb. 11, members of the public can drop off nonperishable food donations at any district school or the administration building, 810 W. Markham. The goal is to fill Poore's office with the goods.

Food donations will be distributed through Mosaic's Orchard Food Program, 6221 Colonel Glenn Road. The program serves thousands of Little Rock residents, providing nonperishable items, as well as fresh fruits and vegetables.

Also being requested this year are donations of hygiene items to go to students and their families through the Bright Futures program and $1 contributions toward a $24,000 goal to support Bright Futures and the Little Rock district's Volunteers in Public Schools program.

Requested items include canned meats, canned fruits, canned vegetables, packaged meals, pasta, cereal, soup and 100 percent juices. Also requested are T-shirts, undergarments, socks, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, soap and body wash, shampoo and conditioner, lotion and detergent.

No glass containers should be donated.

Metro on 01/31/2019