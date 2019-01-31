President of Murphy Arts District in south Arkansas resigns

The president and chief operating officer of the Murphy Arts District in El Dorado is leaving his position, effective today.

Austin Barrow's departure was announced in a news release Wednesday afternoon. Barrow had been with El Dorado Festivals and Events, Inc., the organization behind MAD, since it began in 2011. The release noted that Barrow was a key individual in the organization’s founding after being recruited to return to his hometown of El Dorado to spearhead what would become the Murphy Arts District.

“El Dorado Festivals and Events is sad to say goodbye to Austin, EFEI’s first employee and one of our founders. He is a visionary who understood the potential of arts and entertainment to positively impact the economic vitality of El Dorado,” district CEO Terry Stewart said in the release. “Austin was instrumental in the conception of the project, as well as leading the organization during the construction phase of MAD. He has tirelessly carried our message at the state and city levels, and to our many members, donors and other supporters.”

The Arts District, which debuted in 2017, includes a music hall, a restaurant, an outdoor amphitheater and a playground. An art museum and the restoration of the Rialto Theater are planned.

According to the release, Barrow has decided to return to his original passion of performing arts. Before joining MAD, he worked in acting, film production and performing arts in Los Angeles, and taught theater at the college level. The release noted that Barrow will be involved in several performing arts projects around the country, including in the El Dorado area.

“We will miss him, but I am also happy that he will be pursuing his dreams,” Stewart said. “Austin and his family are staying in El Dorado and he has agreed to consult on various EFEI projects as needed.”

Pam Griffin, current chief financial officer, will take over Barrow's position of president and COO. Griffin, another South Arkansas native, has been a key player in the formation of El Dorado Festivals and Events since she joined the organization four years ago, the release said.

Griffin previously served as chair of the El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce, as well as a board member at the South Arkansas Arts Center and Turning Point. She previously worked as controller with AmerCable, now known as Nexans AmerCable.

When asked by the El Dorado News-Times who would take over Griffin’s duties as CFO, Chief Marketing Officer Bob Tarren said those would “transition to her staff.”

“We have someone in-house who is ready now for the majority of those duties and is surrounded by a great accounting department staff,” Tarren said in an email. “We have been preparing for the smoothest transition possible.”