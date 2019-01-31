Prospect's past with Arkansas, relationship with Traylor has him high on Hogs

Arkansas 2020 prospect Chris Vaughn (left) being held by his father and former Hog assistant Chris Vaughn while posing with former Razorback quarterback Matt Jones.

Few prospects have insight into the Arkansas football program like junior all-purpose back Chris Vaughn, who received a scholarship offer from the Hogs on Tuesday.

Vaughn, 5-7, 160 pounds of Cedar Ridge High School in Round Rock, Texas is the son of former Arkansas assistant Chris Vaughn, who was on the Razorbacks staff from 1999 to 2007.

The younger Vaughn was born in Fayetteville and lived there until the age of seven. He was able to see some of Arkansas’ greatest players on the field.

“I remember growing up in my first house and going up to the facilities whenever I could, watching iconic players like Darren McFadden and Felix Jones," Vaughn said. "And especially eating at Catfish Hole.”

He also has offers from Missouri and South Florida.

“Arkansas was the first big-time football I’ve been around,” Vaughn said. “I remember all of the great running backs that have came through Arkansas. Playing in the SEC has always been a dream of mine.”

Vaughn, who ran 4.44 seconds in the 40-yard dash at a Texas summer camp, rushed 240 times for 1,901 yards and 20 touchdowns while having 12 catches for 159 yards and a touchdown this past season.

He’s had good conversations with Coach Chad Morris, receivers coach Justin Stepp, cornerbacks coach Mark Smith and associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor.

Traylor crossed paths with the elder Vaughn when both were assistants at Texas. The speedy back said Traylor is key for his interest in Arkansas.

“The connection that I have with coach Traylor is another big reason,” Vaughn said. “My relationship with coach Traylor is great both on and off the field. He is someone that knows my playing style and how to use me on the field. While off the field he is someone that I can talk to about anything and he has always believed in me. [That's] something that I am very thankful for.”

Vaughn has plans to make a trip to Fayetteville.

“Definitely before the end of spring,” Vaughn said.