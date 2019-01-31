Sections
San Francisco area restaurant bans 'Make America Great' hats

by The Associated Press | Today at 10:33 a.m. 3comments

SAN MATEO, Calif. — An award-winning cookbook author and California restaurant owner says anyone wearing a red "Make America Great Again" baseball cap will be refused service at his restaurant.

J. Kenji Lopez-Alt is a chef-partner of the Wursthall restaurant in San Mateo and says in a tweet Sunday that he views the hats as symbols of intolerance and hate.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Thursday that Lopez-Alt's decision was met with mixed reaction by restaurant clients.

Diners interviewed by the newspapers said they understood Lopez-Alt's stance but questioned the hat ban and said he could have found a way to start a dialogue on the issue.

Lopez-Alt wrote the 2015 book "The Food Lab: Better Home Cooking Through Science."

He says his restaurant received threatening emails following the tweet and declined further comment.

Comments

  • pavlov
    January 31, 2019 at 10:45 a.m.

    Screw SF and your stupid overpriced restaurant..... California is a cancer.
  • Delta123
    January 31, 2019 at 10:56 a.m.

    The New American Taliban

  • PopMom
    January 31, 2019 at 11:14 a.m.

    LOL. MAGA hats are the new signs of white supremacy; they belong in the trash bin with confederate flags and swastikas. People who approve of hispanics being called "drug dealers" and "rapists" should not expect to dine in restaurants with a chef named Lopez.

