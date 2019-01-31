State Capitol news in brief

Ballinger wage bill put on 'deferred list'

Sen. Bob Ballinger said Wednesday that he has asked for his bill exempting some employers from paying the state's new higher minimum wage to be placed on the "deferred list" of the Senate Committee on Public Health, Welfare and Labor's agenda.

Senate Bill 115 won't be presented for approval until Ballinger asks for it to be taken off the list.

Ballinger said he plans to leave the bill on the list "while we incorporate some amendments and let it kind of sit out there for a little while until we make sure that we've got everything encompassed."

"I've said from the very beginning my idea is not the only idea I'm willing to listen to," he said. "If someone else knows some way to help my small businesses in my district and industries and nonprofits in my district, I'm all ears."

The bill would exempt schools, nonprofits and businesses with fewer than 50 employees from having to pay the state's minimum wage, which increased from $8.50 to $9.25 an hour as a result of an initiated act passed by voters in November. Employees under age 18 also would be exempt.

The voter-approved law calls for the wage to keeping rising incrementally until it reaches $11 an hour in 2021. Workers affected by Ballinger's bill would be subject to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.

-- Andy Davis

Senate favors cuts in gun-license fees

The Senate on Wednesday approved, by a vote of 25-8, a bill that would halve the fee of a concealed carry license and reduce the cost of renewing that license.

Senate Bill 17 by Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, goes to the House next. The House has passed identical legislation, House Bill 1036, by Rep. Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville.

SB17 and HB1036 would cut the license fee from $100 to $50 and the renewal fee from $35 to $25. The initial fee for senior citizens would be cut from $50 to $25. Such a cut would reduce revenue to the Arkansas State Police by about $1.4 million a year, according to agency officials.

Garner told senators he plans to propose legislation to increase the state police's $7 fee charged to check a person's driving record from $1 to $1.50 to offset the reduced revenue from his SB17. The record fee has remained the same since 1989 and he wants to "update it to a more modern fee," he said.

Sen. Bruce Maloch, D-Magnolia, proposed postponing action on Garner's SB17 until the Senate can consider raising the records fee or the 55th day of the regular session, whichever comes first. But the Senate rejected his motion 11-23.

Garner said concealed carry training increases gun safety and makes households safer.

"The more people you encourage to do it, the better it will be for everybody," he said.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Senate OKs raising minor parties' bar

A measure significantly increasing the number of signatures of registered voters required for minor parties to get on the ballot cleared the Senate 27-7 Wednesday.

Senate Bill 163 by Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, goes to the House.

State law requires minor political parties to petition before their candidates can get on the ballot. The parties must turn in 10,000 valid signatures of registered voters to the secretary of state's office ahead of the filing period. Libertarian candidates have been able to get on ballots in each of the past four election cycles.

SB163 would increase that threshold to 3 percent of total votes cast in the previous gubernatorial election. That would be about 26,745 signatures based on the turnout in the 2018 general election, Garner told a Senate committee Tuesday.

"This is what the requirement we had from 1977 until 2006 [was] and, by the way, this is only dealing with political parties and not candidates," Garner said.

According to Arkansas Code Annotated 7-7-205, a "new" party is one that hasn't achieved party status. To achieve that status, a party's nominee must receive at least 3 percent of the vote on the most recent gubernatorial or presidential ticket. The Libertarian Party's 2018 nominee for governor, Mark West of Batesville, fell 861 votes short.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Senate sends on bill to create fund

Legislation that would create the Development and Enhancement Fund to succeed the General Improvement Fund sailed through the Senate on Wednesday.

The General Improvement Fund is largely surplus state funds that are tapped for various state government projects.

The Senate voted 35-0 to send Senate Bill 155 by Sen. Larry Teague, D-Nashville, to the House for further action.

Under SB155, the General Assembly's intent is to create the fund to provide a mechanism to disburse funds for various construction and improvement projects, unforeseen needs, funding deficiencies and the completion of projects previously funded by the General Assembly. The bill would become effective July 1.

"There are reasons we need to get away from that language 'GIF,'" the committee's other co-chairman, Rep. Lane Jean, R-Magnolia, told Joint Budget Committee members on Tuesday.

Some former state lawmakers have been convicted of or pleaded guilty to federal crimes linked to use of General Improvement Fund money.

Asked if that was the reason for the proposed change, Jean said in an interview, "I think we are trying to set a new day."

-- Michael R. Wickline

Panel backs bill on guard assaults

Prisoners who inflict life-threatening or disfiguring injuries on their guards could face up to 40 years or life in prison under legislation endorsed by a Senate committee on Wednesday.

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved by voice vote legislation making first-degree battery on a correctional officer a Class Y felony, the most serious level of offense in Arkansas not punishable by death. The same sentence enhancement exists for first-degree battery on a law enforcement officer.

The legislation approved by the committee, Senate Bill 109, is sponsored by state Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View.

Solomon Graves, a spokesman for the Department of Correction, said state prisons referred 50 incidents of assaults on staff to the Arkansas State Police in 2017, three of which resulted in additional time added to inmates' sentences. One conviction was for first-degree battery, Graves said.

In 2018, Graves said, 88 incidents were referred to state police, none of which so far have resulted in additional time.

-- John Moritz

Bill for vets center clears House panel

The plan to transform a defunct Pine Bluff correctional facility into a re-entry center for veterans advanced on Wednesday.

House Bill 1249 by Rep. Dwight Tosh, R-Jonesboro, would allow the Department of Community Correction to donate the former site of the Southeast Arkansas Community Correction Center to an Arkansas nonprofit that serves military veterans. The House Committee on State Agencies and Governmental Affairs approved it.

Veterans Villages of America has been in talks with the department to transform the facility -- which needs north of $10 million in repairs -- into a transitional facility for military veterans leaving prison, the service or recovering from substance abuse or homelessness.

The 350-bed correctional facility moved its population to West Memphis in 2016 because of the significant cost of the needed repairs.

Retired Col. Mike Ross, a Veterans Villages board member, has said the group plans to offer vocational training, mental health treatment and temporary housing at the 52-acre facility.

"There's a desperate need to do something to help our veterans," Ross told the committee. "The VA can't do it all."

The legislation now moves to the full House for consideration.

-- Hunter Field

Procurement bill raises concerns

A House panel approved more updates to Arkansas' procurement laws over the the concerns of transparency advocates.

House Bill 1178 by Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage, is among a series of bills amending the state's procurement statutes. Those bills thus far have sailed through the House without any opposition from groups involved in procurement, but a pair of groups focused on preserving the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act sent representatives to speak Wednesday against a provision in HB1178.

Representatives from the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act Task Force raised concerns about a section of Wardlaw's bill that would exempt information that the state requests from prospective bidders from being released under a public-records request until the formal bidding process is complete. The open-records advocates said the provision was unnecessary and duplicated the competitive advantage exemption written into Arkansas' public-records law.

Wardlaw said he included the provision in the bill to close a loophole that allowed competitors to access another company's information before the bidding process closes.

Wardlaw noted that all the information would be made public once bids are opened.

The House Committee on State Agencies and Governmental Affairs approved HB1178 without audible dissent, and it now moves to the full House.

-- Hunter Field

Calendar

The calendar of public events of the 92nd General Assembly for today, the 18th day of the 2019 regular session.

COMMITTEES

8 a.m. Personnel Subcommittee of the Joint Budget Committee, Room B, Multi-Agency Complex.

9 a.m. Joint Budget Committee, Room A , Multi-Agency Complex.

10 a.m. House Education Committee, Room 138.

10 a.m. House Judiciary Committee, Room 149.

10 a.m. House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, Room 130.

10 a.m. House Public Transportation Committee, Room B, Multi-Agency Complex.

10 a.m. Senate Insurance and Commerce Committee, Room 171.

10 a.m. Senate City, County and Local Affairs Committee, Room 272.

10 a.m. Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court chamber.

HOUSE

11 a.m. House convenes.

SENATE

11:30 a.m. Senate convenes.

