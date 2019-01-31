Suspect in fatal crash re-arrested

BENTONVILLE -- A Bentonville man accused of negligent homicide is back in the Benton County jail after his bond was revoked over a charge of driving with a suspended license.

Michael Porath, 21, was first arrested Nov. 9 in connection with a fatal traffic accident.

Bradley Douglas, 46, of Rogers died Nov. 5 from injuries suffered in the crash, according to Bentonville police. The collision happened at 1:30 a.m. Nov. 3 at the intersection of Southeast 14th and Phyllis streets in Bentonville, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Porath is charged with negligent homicide, driving while intoxicated, inadequate insurance, reckless driving and driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked. He previously pleaded innocent to the charges.

Porath was released from jail Nov. 11 after posting a $50,000 bond, but he was arrested again by Bentonville police Dec. 7 on charges of driving on a suspended or revoked license and no proof of insurance, according to court documents.

Sarah Rinehart, deputy prosecutor, filed a motion to revoke Porath's bond because of his December arrest. Rinehart's motion claims Porath purchased a new vehicle and didn't have a license or insurance.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green revoked Porath's bond Monday and set a new bail of $150,000.

Police said Douglas was driving south on Southeast Phyllis Street and made an illegal left turn onto Southeast 14th Street where the left side of his vehicle was struck by the front of Porath's vehicle, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police later determined Porath's vehicle was traveling a minimum of 79 mph before crashing into Douglas' vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Porath told police he had consumed five to six beers and cocktails at Good Vibrations in Rogers before the wreck, according to the affidavit.

His next court appearance is scheduled for 8 a.m. March 11.

