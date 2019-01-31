THE WEEKEND TEN: Where to go and what to do

1 PALPATINE VS. PICARD

The contentious conundrum as to which of science fiction's two biggest on-screen franchises is better — Star Wars or Star Trek — is up for debate for Science After Dark: Troopers vs Trekkies, 6-9 p.m. today at the Museum of Discovery, 500 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Admission is for ages 21 and up. Tickets are $10 (free for members), which includes pizza and access to all museum galleries and interactive exhibits; a full cash bar serving from craft beer to wine to cocktails is available. Call (501) 396-7050 or visit museumofdiscovery.org.

2 PHOTOGRAPHY

"Photographing Frida: Portraits of Frida Kahlo," opening Friday at the Arkansas Arts Center in MacArthur Park, 503 E. Ninth St., Little Rock, features 65 images of Kahlo as art and artist, including her tumultuous marriage to muralist Diego Rivera, by photographers Lola and Manuel Alvarez Bravo, Imogen Cunningham, Emmy Lou Packard, Graciela Iturbide, Nickolas Muray and Edward Weston, among others. The exhibition remains up through April 14. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Call (501) 372-4000 or visit arkansasartscenter.org.

3 PIGGY

Little Piggy and pals Skinny Piggy and Curly Piggy journey through the bayou to Cajun market day in the latest Arkansas Children's Theatre production, This Little Piggy Went to Market by Keith Smith, 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday through Feb. 17 at the Arkansas Arts Center in MacArthur Park, East Ninth and Commerce streets, Little Rock. A meet-and-greet with the cast with snacks and punch follows Friday's opening-night show. Tickets are $12.50, $10 for Arts Center members and for members of groups of 10 or more. Call (501) 372-4000 or visit arkansasartscenter.org.

4 PIPES

New York-based singer/composer Sarah Elizabeth Charles, with her band SCOPE, performs at 8 p.m. today at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock, part of Oxford American Magazine's 2018-19 Concert Series. Doors open at 6. Tickets are $35-$44. Call (800) 293-5949 or visit Metrotix.com.

5 PRESENTATION

The Yarn storytelling initiative presents "The Art of Failure," 10 tellers sharing true tales "that shine light on steps to success often kept in the dark," 7 p.m. today at the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, 201 E. Broadway, North Little Rock. Doors open at 6:30. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Visit centralarkansastickets.com/events/the-art-of-failure or the Facebook event page, facebook.com/events/2166430333683139.

6 PEACHES

Three cousins -- Gaynelle, Peaches and Jimmie -- attempt to pull off "the ultimate Texas high school reunion" in three more performances of Last Round-Up of the Guacamole Queens by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday at Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Col. Glenn Road, Little Rock. The buffet opens 90 minutes before curtain time. Tickets are $35 today, $37 Friday-Saturday. Call (501) 562-3131 or visit murrysdp.com.

7 PAINTINGS

"Awakening," paintings, sculptures and mixed-media works by Joelle Storet, a Belgian-born artist who now lives in Fayetteville, is the latest in the Thea Foundation's Art Department series of exhibitions, going on display with a reception, 6:30-9 p.m. Friday at the foundation, 401 Main St., North Little Rock. Admission to the reception, which includes heavy hors d'oeuvres and an open beer and wine bar, is $15. The exhibit remains on display through March 2; hours are 9 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Admission is free. Call (501) 379-9512 or visit theasartdepartment.com.

8 PICKING

Husband-and-wife banjo duo Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Center for Humanities and Arts, University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical University, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. Tickets are $50-$80, $120 for VIP (provides access to the Ben E. Keith VIP Room with food and libations), $35 for standing room. Call (501) 812-2387 or visit tinyurl.com/flecktix.

9 POOCHES

More than 1,000 dogs of various shapes, sizes, colors and cuts will converge on the Four States Fairgounds, 3700 E. 50th St., Texarkana, for the AKC All-Breed Dog Show, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Admission is free; parking, good for both days, is $5. Call (903) 278-8629. See story here.

10 PINIONS

Bird lovers can take part in field trips, hikes, lake and levee tours and other programs designed to spot avian friends as Lake Chicot State Park, 2542 Arkansas 257, Lake Village, presents Winter Wings, Friday-Sunday. Most activities are free but tours are $10, $6 for ages 6-12. Call (870) 265-5480 or visit arkansasstateparks.com.

