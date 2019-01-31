UA rises 7 notches on endowment list

FAYETTEVILLE -- An increase of about 20 percent in the market value of endowed funds supporting the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville pushed the school's ranking up seven spots to 94th in an annual report on college endowments.

The UA endowment value increased to $1.199 billion at the close of the 12-month period ending June 30, according to data published today as part of the annual National Association of College and University Business Officers-TIAA Study of Endowments.

However, UA spokesman Mark Rushing said in an email Wednesday that "there appears to be a discrepancy" in the "actual value" of the endowment compared with what's listed in the report, which is based on a survey of more than 800 U.S. and Canadian institutions.

Rushing said he did not have details. A UA official "will be following up with NACUBO on this matter," he said.

The year for UA included an unprecedented gift supporting arts education that helped its endowment for the first time surpass $1 billion. Based on the survey, few college endowments of similar size had greater percentage gains in market value.

But an unsteady stock market in the latter part of 2018 -- a time period not included for UA in the survey -- has effects on schools, as their endowment values are based on investment returns in addition to fundraising.

The 12-month period included a big boost in August 2017 from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation. UA announced a $120 million gift supporting its new School of Art, including $110 million to be managed as a part of university's endowment.

"The university is pleased that the endowment grew considerably from FY17 to FY18. The endowment's continued rise in the rankings is due to a combination of several factors including strong investment earnings and endowed gifts including the Walton gift supporting arts education," Rushing said.

He added: "We are very appreciative of our generous donors who understand how important it is to support the university's mission and future."

Endowments serve as permanent savings funds for schools. A percentage of endowments are spent every year in areas including academic programs, faculty positions such as academic chairs, and fellowships and scholarship aid for students.

The University of Arkansas Foundation manages and invests assets for UA and some other campuses in the UA System.

The $1.199 billion, however, represents only endowed funds supporting UA-Fayetteville, Rushing said, with some of the funds held by foundations separate from the UA Foundation.

Rushing said there was a 10.2 percent investment return, "net of all internal and external investment expenses." The endowed funds spending rate was 5 percent, Rushing said.

For all 802 schools responding to the survey, the average one-year return on investments was 8.2 percent. Among schools with an endowment size of over $1 billion, the average return was 9.7 percent.

Strategies for college endowments, including for those in the UA System, involve a mix of U.S. and foreign stocks, hedge funds, bonds and other investments.

In comparison, the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index saw a one-year return of approximately 12 percent over the same 12-month period covered in UA's fiscal year 2018, according to a Democrat-Gazette analysis. The stock index encompasses 500 top U.S. companies and is considered a benchmark economic indicator.

"It is not a good comparison because no institutional investor puts all its eggs in one basket," Clay Davis, president and chief executive officer for the UA Foundation, said in an email. "That is too much risk. The stocks making up the S&P Index are certainly a core component of our portfolio, but having other asset classes that may be less correlated to US stocks helps protect us against volatility."

Davis said the UA Foundation's portfolio of U.S. stocks returned 14.4 percent over the same time period.

The UA Foundation spent about $2.6 million on custodial and investment advisory fees in fiscal year 2018, according to the foundation's financial statement, an increase from $2.3 million the previous year. Davis said the fees are based on the size of assets, "so as the pool size increases the overall fees also increase."

In December, The New York Times reported that recent stock swings were larger and more frequent than any time since 2011.

"In the short term, we expect to see losses on occasion and we could certainly see losses this year," Davis said. "Having said that, over the long-term, we still expect to return on average 7.5% to 8% annually even though in any one-year our return may be well above or well below the target range."

He said the UA Foundation takes "a very long-term approach to investing."

Among 117 endowments sized between $500 million and $1.5 billion after fiscal year 2017, only four increased in value by more than 20 percent in fiscal year 2018: DePaul University, up 20.5 percent to $593 million; American University of Beirut, up 21.1 percent to $732 million; Iowa State University & Foundation, up 26.8 percent to $1.064 billion; and University of California-San Francisco, up 27.4 percent to $1.664 billion.

The survey ranked 809 endowments, some supporting multiple campuses. Out of that total, 106 had a value greater than $1 billion.

Harvard University topped the list with a market value of $38.3 billion.

Among other Arkansas universities, Hendrix University ranked 328th with an endowment valued at $205 million, up 1.1 percent for the year.

Harding University, Inc., ranked 407th with an endowment of $141.6 million, up 10.5 percent. John Brown University ranked 441st with an endowment of $120 million, up 5.9 percent. The University of the Ozarks ranked 448th, its endowment valued at $114.8 million, up 3.6 percent.

