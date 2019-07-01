2 men shot, injured in Little Rock, police say; bookstore damaged after car crashes into it

This screenshot of a Google Map shows the approximate locations of a vehicle that crashed into a bookshop following a shooting early Saturday morning and a nearby ShotSpotter activation.

Police are investigating after two men were shot in Little Rock early Saturday morning.

Officers patrolling Asher Avenue heard a “loud noise” shortly after 2:30 a.m. and saw a 2015 Infiniti had struck a nonprofit bookstore, The Black House Diaries, 4816 Asher Ave., a police report states.

Inside the vehicle, police said they found 34-year-old Jermaine Smith, of Camden, suffering from a gunshot wound in his abdomen. He was treated by medics and transported to UAMS Medical Center.

According to police, a ShotSpotter at 4411 Asher Avenue, just over a quarter of a mile away from where Smith was found, registered five gunshots.

Authorities were also notified of a second shooting victim, 26-year-old Jaylen Collins, of Little Rock, who was taken to CHI St. Vincent with a gunshot wound in his knee.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made in either shooting at the time of the report.

In a video posted to Facebook by The Black House Diaries' owner, Terrance Cash, concrete blocks, wood and other debris can be seen surrounding a gaping hole in the storefront next to the shop's front door. Cash, on his Facebook page, said the nonprofit already had plans to move.

"[M]an plans and Allah plans and surely Allah is the best of planners," he wrote.