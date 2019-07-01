Environment notebook

5 areas to receive USDA utility loans

Five rural Arkansas communities will receive loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for water and wastewater system improvements, the department announced in a news release last week.

Two communities will receive grants in addition to the loans.

Most of the projects will go toward getting the utilities into compliance with existing environmental regulations and/or permits.

Across the country, the USDA is giving out $192 million in loans or grants for 71 rural projects in 29 states, according to the news release. The projects were in communities of 10,000 people or fewer.

The Southeast Bradley County Water District will get a $1.6 million grant, along with a $275,000 loan, to replace its water system to "meet health and safety standards," according to an inventory of projects. The system will also consolidate with the city of Banks.

Huntington in Sebastian County will get a $460,000 grant and a $562,000 loan to complete improvements already underway to get into compliance with National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit requirements. The city is under a consent decree from the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality ordering compliance.

The biggest loan -- $12.8 million -- will go to Gentry in Benton County to build a water storage tank and a booster pumping facility that will provide better water pressure and adequate storage as the city expects to expand.

Corning in Clay County will receive a $1 million loan to rehabilitate its wastewater collection system and replace a section of pipes that have caused system backups. The funds will also go toward adding a post-aeration system to improve dissolved oxygen levels to meet compliance with the city's wastewater discharge permit.

An $850,000 loan will go to the North Garland County Regional Water District to building an office and maintenance shop.

Metro on 07/01/2019