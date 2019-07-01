A warm, fuzzy story

Sometimes amid all the political news and crime stories that can blister a newspaper, we need a little break, something to cleanse the news palate. And on Tuesday afternoon, a story about a kitten on the highway hit the spot.

The papers say Arkansas State Police troopers in northwest Arkansas found a kitten scared and pressed against a concrete barrier on Interstate 49. We'd be terrified, too, if we found ourselves on the side of that interstate, knowing the way people from Springdale drive.

Police pulled over, scooped up the kitten and took it to a vet. If you haven't seen the adorable pictures, the kitten is tiny and covered in orange and white fur. It looks like a little Creamsicle. The vet said the cat was dehydrated but ultimately in decent health.

And the best news: Capt. David Cooper plans to take the kitten home.

The papers say the cat doesn't have a name yet, and we'd like to add a suggestion. How about Forty Nine? It's unique, it has meaning, and it won't likely be used in the other eight lives.

Editorial on 07/01/2019