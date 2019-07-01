Arkansas police dog returns to duty months after being shot by officer

An Arkansas police dog returned to duty, two months after an officer shot it when it ran away from its handler and lunged at the officer at a firing range.

The Jonesboro Police Department said Monday that Rocket, a K-9 with the department, passed its re-certification requirements, clearing the dog to return to its regular duties.

An officer at the firing range shot at the dog, hitting it in the shoulder in late April, officials said.

Police said Rocket ignored its trainer’s commands, ran out of a vehicle into gunfire and lunged at an officer before being shot.

The dog was released from an animal hospital after undergoing surgery.

Officer Jason Myers, the dog's handler, served a one-day suspension without pay following the shooting.

Police Chief Rich Elliot said at the time that Myers had been an "exemplary" K9 handler, but the dog should have been on a leash.