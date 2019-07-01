Arkansas woman arrested after reportedly striking boyfriend with truck, fleeing with children inside, authorities say

A 29-year-old Cabot woman was arrested Friday after reportedly striking her boyfriend with a truck, then leading authorities on a pursuit while she had three children in the vehicle.

Following an argument at a home just outside of Cabot on Friday, Ambris Brooke Loveday was accused of driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado into her boyfriend and driving off, Lt. Matt Edwards of the Lonoke County sheriff’s office said.

According to authorities, three children were in the truck with her: a 10-year-old girl, a 12-year-old boy, and an infant of unspecified age and gender.

Officers located Loveday’s truck in the parking lot of a Walmart, 304 S. Rockwood Dr., shortly after 7:45 p.m. and she fled, said Cabot police Sgt. Chris Reilly.

Authorities said Loveday reached speeds in excess of 100 mph as Cabot and Jacksonville police chased her before she stopped at the Little Rock Air Force Base University Center parking lot and was taken into custody.

The three children in the truck with Loveday were safe, police said. The woman's boyfriend was treated at the hospital and was later released, according to Edwards.

Loveday was taken to the Lonoke County jail, where an online jail roster showed she remained Monday morning.

Authorities said she faces one count each of first-degree battery and felony fleeing, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor. Loveday's bond was set at $10,000.