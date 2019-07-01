Ax-throwing venue set to open in downtown Little Rock this month

FILE — Manager Hunter Harden demonstrates a trick axe shot at Civil Axe Throwing on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 in Chattanooga, Tenn.

A new business that will offer visitors a chance to test their skills hurling giant axes at wooden targets will open later this month in downtown Little Rock, a company spokesman said Monday.

Civil Axe Throwing, a chain already operating in several cities in the southern U.S., said it plans to open its second Arkansas location at 107 E. Markham St. in mid-July.

The venue will include four lanes and offer hour-long sessions for parties up to eight people, according to the company website. Civil Axe said it also plans to partner with nearby bars and restaurants.

It's one of more than a dozen locations the company is set to open in the region in the coming months.

Civil Axe runs a similar location in Jonesboro and plans also to open in Fort Smith, company spokesman Scott Brewster said in a recent interview.

Staff and instructors at each facility teach people how to throw axes.

Brewster said that businesses and companies often use the facilities for team-building and other work outings.

“You wanna brainstorm? Put an ax in someone's hand and brainstorm,” he said.

Visitors can walk in or make a reservation on the company’s website.