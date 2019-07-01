Sections
Ax-throwing venue set to open in downtown Little Rock this month

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 12:26 p.m. 4comments
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — Manager Hunter Harden demonstrates a trick axe shot at Civil Axe Throwing on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 in Chattanooga, Tenn.

A new business that will offer visitors a chance to test their skills hurling giant axes at wooden targets will open later this month in downtown Little Rock, a company spokesman said Monday.

Civil Axe Throwing, a chain already operating in several cities in the southern U.S., said it plans to open its second Arkansas location at 107 E. Markham St. in mid-July.

The venue will include four lanes and offer hour-long sessions for parties up to eight people, according to the company website. Civil Axe said it also plans to partner with nearby bars and restaurants.

It's one of more than a dozen locations the company is set to open in the region in the coming months.

Civil Axe runs a similar location in Jonesboro and plans also to open in Fort Smith, company spokesman Scott Brewster said in a recent interview.

Staff and instructors at each facility teach people how to throw axes.

Brewster said that businesses and companies often use the facilities for team-building and other work outings.

“You wanna brainstorm? Put an ax in someone's hand and brainstorm,” he said.

Visitors can walk in or make a reservation on the company’s website.

  • JJoutlaw
    July 1, 2019 at 12:08 p.m.

    Axes, alcohol and Little Rock. Gee, what can possibly go wrong?
  • RP57
    July 1, 2019 at 12:13 p.m.

    Darwin at work.
  • LR1955
    July 1, 2019 at 12:41 p.m.

    There are several axe/tomahawk throwing joints in NWA, Memphis too. All over the country. I’ve not heard of any problems at these places. Not everyone drinks till they’re crazy drunk.
  • HM2
    July 1, 2019 at 1:31 p.m.

    location ya'll flat in the middle of the combat zone. AKA the hood
